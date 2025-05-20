Colton Book reached a rare milestone during his first season with St. Joseph’s baseball. And he’s not done yet.

When Colton Book transferred to St. Joseph’s in the fall, he knew he was capable of success within the program, but he never imagined his accomplishments at this magnitude.

Book secured his 100th strikeout of the season in a St. Joe’s 4-3 win against Dayton on April 27, becoming the first Hawk in program history to notch 100 strikeouts in a single season.

“I didn’t really expect that coming into the year, but it’s super cool to know that, out of all the great players that have pitched here, that I have the most strike outs out of anybody,” Book said. “I think it’s pretty cool.”

The Manheim native transferred to St. Joe’s from Stonybrook, where he finished the 2024 season with a 10.52 ERA.

After working with former St. Joe’s pitching coach Jeremy Hileman in the fall, Book now has a 3.20 ERA this season, fourth-best in the Atlantic 10 Conference.

Book said they worked on his pitch movement and how they “play in the zone” with pitch design during fall ball.

“I definitely made the right decision when choosing to come here,” Book said. “The whole season has been great. The opportunity that the coaches gave me here is something that I’m very thankful for.”

Book sits at 114 strikeouts after St. Joe’s regular season concluded against Rhode Island on Saturday. Book’s strikeouts are the most in the Atlantic 10, and the fifth most nationally.

But Book didn’t pitch in the Hawks’ regular season series finale. Coach Fritz Hamburg preferred to give him and some of the other starters a little rest heading into the A-10 Championship, which began on Tuesday.

“Him not having a chance to add to his numbers this weekend where others did, [his strikeout ranking] might change a little bit, but I think he was all the way up to third in the country that way,” Hamburg said.

Book has been named the A-10 pitcher of the week four times this season while also being named to the College Baseball Foundation’s Pitcher of the Year watch list. He ranks 13th nationally with a .93 WHIP.

Aside from a “hiccup” when he gave up 11 hits and 10 runs in four innings against Davidson on April 19, Hamburg said Book always gives St. Joe’s a chance to win when he’s on the mound.

“The Davidson game certainly skewed his numbers,” Hamburg said. “To their credit, they really offense well against him, but I think if you eliminated that game, his numbers would be super impressive.”

Aside from his presence in the stat sheet for St. Joe’s, Book has also had a “positive effect” on the team off the diamond, Hamburg said.

“He’s been a pleasure to coach,” Hamburg said. “I’m hopeful that the younger guys take note … That’s a great way to learn, is to see somebody within your own program do it the right way. Colton has been that throughout the year, and I’m just really happy that he’s having the year he has.”

Along with his leadership, Hamburg said Book’s physical maturity has helped him adapt and learn how to handle the demands of the game, especially he’s thrown over 100 pitches.

After pitching 76 inning across three seasons at Stony Brook, including zero mound appearances as a sophomore in 2023, the redshirt junior has endured his longest and most demanding season this year. Book has tossed 81⅔ innings for the Hawks, in what he’s called “a bit of an adjustment.”

“Working with the trainers and talking with our coach and stuff, I’ve been able to kind of take care of my body so that I’m able to handle the workload,” Book said. “It’s definitely been a lot more than the past two seasons, but I think with the help of our trainer and then just speaking with our coach about how I’m feeling, it hasn’t really become an issue.”

Giving his pitchers breaks helps avoid wearing them down, Hamburg said. Especially as the Hawks enter the A-10 tournament, when fifth-seeded St. Joe’s (24-26) face No. 4 seed Davidson on Tuesday at Capital One Park in Tysons, Va. (11 a.m., ESPN+). Book will have a chance at a rematch from earlier in the conference schedule against the Wildcats.

“I think we’ve proven that we can beat anybody,” Book said. “I think we’re in a pretty good spot.”

But Hamburg’s aspirations for Book extend past an A-10 Championship.

“After the season, we’re going to keep our fingers crossed and hope that he gets a call and gets drafted,” Hamburg said. “That’s always a big part of our program. We want guys to have the opportunity to move on. And through development and through opportunity, to maximize on both is a big mission within our program. So, [I’m] looking forward to that for him.”