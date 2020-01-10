Xavier transfer Dahmir Bishop, a former Imhotep Charter star, signed his paperwork Friday to officially become a St. Joseph’s Hawk, according to a source.
Bishop is an important addition for Billy Lange. He’s expected to attend school in the spring semester, automatically becoming eligible after the fall semester of 2020-21, unless an NCAA waiver is obtained to allow him to play at the start of next season.
He was a four-star recruit to Xavier, both explosive and a team-oriented, fundamentally sound player, a role player who became a star on a deep Imhotep team that won three straight Public League titles. But he transferred after seeing his playing time at Xavier dwindle during his freshman season. He’d averaged 22 minutes over Xavier’s first two games, but never played that much again and was out of the regular rotation after November.
A 6-foot-5 wing player, Bishop should fit into the position-less basketball that Lange is working to install on Hawk Hill. He joins another wing transfer sitting out this season, Greg Foster Jr. from Gonzaga. St. Joe’s also has signed wing player Jordan Hall from Neumann-Goretti.
In addition to local schools, Bishop had been offered scholarships out of Imhotep from Texas, Cincinnati, Providence, Penn State, Kansas State, Wake Forest, Seton Hall, and Rutgers, among many others. He’ll join another Imhotep grad, freshman Chereef Knox, on the Hawks. Anton Jansson, a 6-11 Swedish forward, also is enrolling at St. Joe’s at mid-semester but will sit out until next season.