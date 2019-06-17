Greg Foster Jr., who didn’t see much time off Gonzaga’s bench as a freshman, is transferring to St. Joseph’s, according to a source.
After sitting out next season, Foster will have three seasons of eligibility remaining. This past season, Foster played in 28 games, scoring 19 points, averaging 4.6 minutes a game. A four-star recruit by ESPN and three-star recruit by Scout.com out of Milwaukee, Foster is a 6-foot-6 lead guard. His father, Greg Foster Sr., played 13 seasons in the NBA.
“Passing is one of my biggest strengths and I feel like I’m a lock-down defender, too,” Foster told the Spokane Spokesman-Review when he committed to Gonzaga. “One thing I’d like to work on is probably being a better scorer, being more aggressive.”