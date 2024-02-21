St. Joe’s falls to Atlantic 10 foe VCU, ends 11-game winning streak

St. Joseph’s saw its 11-game win streak snapped in a 59-48 loss to VCU on Wednesday night in Richmond, Va., marking the Hawks first road loss of the season.

In a game featuring the second (VCU) and third (St. Joe’s) scoring defenses in the nation, it was no surprise that Wednesday’s matchup was a low-scoring, high-energy showdown between two of the teams that are at the top of the Atlantic 10.

The Hawks (24-3, 13-2) started strong and entered halftime with a 13-point lead.

But their lead didn’t last long in the second half.

The Rams (23-4, 12-3) erased their deficit with a 14-2 run of their own in the third quarter, ending the quarter down 42-40.

The Hawks were unable to fight their way back in the final frame.

The Rams held junior Talya Brugler, the team’s leading scorer who is averaging 33.3 points, to just seven, while Laura Ziegler paced the Hawks with 13. Chloe Welch (12) and Mackenzie Smith (10) also had double figures for the Hawks.

Sarah Te-Biasu had a game-high 16 points for VCU and led the team to head coach Beth O’Boyle’s 168th win with the Rams, making her the winningest coach in program history.

With two conference losses, St. Joe’s falls to second in the A-10 after entering the game tied for first.

St. Joe’s first conference loss was on Jan. 6 against Richmond, who now stands alone at the top of the conference.

The Hawks will have the chance to get back in the win column at home on Saturday against Rhode Island (2 p.m.).