Welcome to college basketball in 2021, where a team’s biggest loss can become its biggest gain in the same offseason.

After initially announcing his transfer to Texas A&M and entering his name in the 2021 NBA draft, Jordan Hall has decided to return to St. Joseph’s, CBS Sports reported, citing a source.

Hall announced his transfer to Texas A&M on May 4 after entering the transfer portal on April 28. He said in April that it was in his best interest to leave the Philadelphia area.

Hall averaged 10.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 5.7 assists as a member of the Atlantic 10 All-Rookie team. He also recorded the fourth triple-double in program history in a 91-82 win against La Salle.

With Hall’s return, St. Joe’s will be expected to improve its win totals from the last two seasons. The Hawks went 11-41 in that stretch.

A potential backcourt of Hall and incoming freshman Erik Reynolds sounds promising after St. Joe’s lost Ryan Daly. Reynolds is the Hawks’ highest-ranked signee since 2010. Frontcourt transfers Ejike Obinna and seven-footer Charles Coleman are also in the 2021 recruiting class.