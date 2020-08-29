Saint Joseph’s gained its first basketball commitment for 2021 when guard Erik Reynolds announced his decision on Saturday afternoon.
Reynolds hails from the Washington, D.C. metro area known for producing quality basketball talent. He plays at The Bullis School in Potomac, Md.
At 6-foot-2, he’s capable of playing both guard spots and is a three-level scorer. Reynolds chose the Hawks over George Mason, Xavier, Virginia Commonwealth, and Richmond. He is the Hawks’ highest-rated commitment since 2010, according to 247Sports.
“I went with them because they’ve been the most consistent, and it’s the school where I felt the most comfortable,” Reynolds said in a SI All-American blog post.
Due to the pandemic, Reynolds hasn’t had a chance to visit Hawk Hill.
Reynolds isn’t a stranger to elite competition. He played for one of the most well-known and talented programs on the AAU circuit. Team Takeover in Washington D.C. churns out high-level, Division I talent every year. Alumni include NBA players Jerami Grant, Jerian Grant, Victor Oladipo, Josh Hart, and current Villanova guard Justin Moore.
Billy Lange and his staff are recruiting at a high level. The Hawks have six newcomers for next season; three transfers and three high school signees. Former Imhotep Charter star Dahmir Bishop is the highest-ranked player listed on the roster out of high school, but he transferred from Xavier.
Assistant coach Brenden Straughn played a major role in Reynolds’ recruitment. Straughn was hired in 2019 from Loyola University (Md.). His has strong connections in the D.C. area. He coached more than 70 Division I players as an assistant and associate head coach for Team Takeover.
Third-team All-Atlantic 10 guard Ryan Daly and forward Anthony Longpre are the only two seniors listed for next season. Barring any transfers, the Hawks’ 2021 class may just add another commitment or two, but Reynolds is a good start.