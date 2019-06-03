This will be different for Martelli, not being in charge. He last was an assistant coach in 1994-95, working at St. Joe’s. Martelli coached the Hawks to seven NCAA Tournaments in his time in charge, reaching the Elite Eight in 2004. St. Joe’s reached the NCAA Tournament in 2014 and 2016, but had a 41-55 record over the last three seasons, prompting the change. Now he moves to a program that reached the NCAA championship game in 2018 under John Beilein, who left Michigan this spring to coach the Cleveland Cavaliers.