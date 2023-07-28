Skip to content
St. Joe’s men’s basketball releases daunting non-conference schedule

The Hawks will face five NCAA Tournament contenders this season, including Kentucky as part of November's Wildcat Classic.

St. Joseph's guard Christian Winborne drives to the basket against Houston guard Marcus Sasser last season. The Hawks added a number of tough non-conference opponents to the slate.Read moreTerrance Williams / AP

St. Joseph’s just put an interesting proposal on itself.

Why not shoot for an at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament with a really impressive non-conference slate?

The proof is in the schedule released Friday by the Hawks, who announced the addition of Kentucky, Princeton, College of Charleston and Iona to the schedule. With a Power 5 addition to the slate and the resume of Princeton coming off a Sweet 16 run in the NCAA Tournament this past season.

Villanova and Penn are already on the schedule as part of the revamped Big 5 Classic.

St. Joe’s will also see games against Stonehill (Nov. 14) and Texas A&M-Commerce (Nov. 17) as part of the Wildcat Challenge, which culminates in a game against Kentucky on Nov. 20 a Rupp Arena.

Here’s a look at the St. Joe’s men’s basketball schedule as of Friday. Home matches are in CAPS. Tickets and TV will be announced at a later date.

Sat, Oct. 28 MANHATTAN

Mon. Nov. 6: LAFAYETTE

b-Mon. Nov. 10: PENN

w-Tues. Nov. 14: STONEHILL

w-Fri, Nov. 17: TEXAS A&M-COMMERCE

w-Mon, Nov. 20: at Kentucky

Sun. Nov. 26: SACRED HEART

b-Wed. Nov. 29: at Villanova

Sat. Dec. 2: Big 5 Classic (Wells Fargo Center)

Wed. Dec. 6: AMERICAN

Sun. Dec. 10: PRINCETON

Sat. Dec. 16: Iona (in Elmont, N.Y.)

Thurs. Dec. 21: at College of Charleston

Friday, Dec. 29: LOYOLA (MD.)

w: Wildcat Classic, Rupp Arena, Lexington, Ky.

b-Big Five Classic game

