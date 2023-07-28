St. Joe’s men’s basketball releases daunting non-conference schedule
The Hawks will face five NCAA Tournament contenders this season, including Kentucky as part of November's Wildcat Classic.
St. Joseph’s just put an interesting proposal on itself.
Why not shoot for an at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament with a really impressive non-conference slate?
The proof is in the schedule released Friday by the Hawks, who announced the addition of Kentucky, Princeton, College of Charleston and Iona to the schedule. With a Power 5 addition to the slate and the resume of Princeton coming off a Sweet 16 run in the NCAA Tournament this past season.
Villanova and Penn are already on the schedule as part of the revamped Big 5 Classic.
St. Joe’s will also see games against Stonehill (Nov. 14) and Texas A&M-Commerce (Nov. 17) as part of the Wildcat Challenge, which culminates in a game against Kentucky on Nov. 20 a Rupp Arena.
Here’s a look at the St. Joe’s men’s basketball schedule as of Friday. Home matches are in CAPS. Tickets and TV will be announced at a later date.
Sat, Oct. 28 MANHATTAN
Mon. Nov. 6: LAFAYETTE
b-Mon. Nov. 10: PENN
w-Tues. Nov. 14: STONEHILL
w-Fri, Nov. 17: TEXAS A&M-COMMERCE
w-Mon, Nov. 20: at Kentucky
Sun. Nov. 26: SACRED HEART
b-Wed. Nov. 29: at Villanova
Sat. Dec. 2: Big 5 Classic (Wells Fargo Center)
Wed. Dec. 6: AMERICAN
Sun. Dec. 10: PRINCETON
Sat. Dec. 16: Iona (in Elmont, N.Y.)
Thurs. Dec. 21: at College of Charleston
Friday, Dec. 29: LOYOLA (MD.)
w: Wildcat Classic, Rupp Arena, Lexington, Ky.
b-Big Five Classic game
