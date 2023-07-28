St. Joe’s men’s basketball releases daunting non-conference schedule

St. Joseph’s just put an interesting proposal on itself.

Why not shoot for an at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament with a really impressive non-conference slate?

The proof is in the schedule released Friday by the Hawks, who announced the addition of Kentucky, Princeton, College of Charleston and Iona to the schedule. With a Power 5 addition to the slate and the resume of Princeton coming off a Sweet 16 run in the NCAA Tournament this past season.

Villanova and Penn are already on the schedule as part of the revamped Big 5 Classic.

St. Joe’s will also see games against Stonehill (Nov. 14) and Texas A&M-Commerce (Nov. 17) as part of the Wildcat Challenge, which culminates in a game against Kentucky on Nov. 20 a Rupp Arena.

Here’s a look at the St. Joe’s men’s basketball schedule as of Friday. Home matches are in CAPS. Tickets and TV will be announced at a later date.

Sat, Oct. 28 MANHATTAN

Mon. Nov. 6: LAFAYETTE

b-Mon. Nov. 10: PENN

w-Tues. Nov. 14: STONEHILL

w-Fri, Nov. 17: TEXAS A&M-COMMERCE

w-Mon, Nov. 20: at Kentucky

Sun. Nov. 26: SACRED HEART

b-Wed. Nov. 29: at Villanova

Sat. Dec. 2: Big 5 Classic (Wells Fargo Center)

Wed. Dec. 6: AMERICAN

Sun. Dec. 10: PRINCETON

Sat. Dec. 16: Iona (in Elmont, N.Y.)

Thurs. Dec. 21: at College of Charleston

Friday, Dec. 29: LOYOLA (MD.)

w: Wildcat Classic, Rupp Arena, Lexington, Ky.

b-Big Five Classic game

