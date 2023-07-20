The inaugural schedule and format are set for the new (six-team) Big 5

The new-look Big 5 began to take shape Thursday with the announcement of the matchups for the 2023-24 men’s basketball season.

The six Big 5 schools have been placed into two pods of three teams apiece. This season, Drexel, La Salle, and Temple will face off in Pod No. 1, while Penn, St. Joseph’s, and Villanova will square off in Pod 2, with each team getting at least one home game against a team in its pod.

Both the Big 5 and its teams released the schedule of games slated to begin on Nov. 6 when Drexel opens the season on the road against La Salle (time and television coverage to be determined).

Here’s a look at the rest of the schedule, with game times and TV information to be determined:

Friday, Nov. 10: Penn at St. Joseph’s

Monday, Nov. 13: Villanova at Penn

Tuesday, Nov. 14: Temple at Drexel

Wednesday, Nov. 29: St. Joseph’s at Villanova

Wednesday, Nov. 29: La Salle at Temple

Saturday, Dec. 2: Big 5 tripleheader at Wells Fargo Center

In addition to Drexel being welcomed into the Big 5 in April, the committee also announced the creation of a round-robin style format leading up to a championship tripleheader, the Big 5 Classic, moved from the historic confines of the Palestra to the Wells Fargo Center.

The City Series slate will culminate with the tripleheader at the Wells Fargo Center on Dec. 2 when the top teams in each pod will play each other for the Big 5 title, the No. 2 teams compete for third place, and the bottom two play for fifth place.

Tickets for those games will be announced at a later date, according to the Big 5.