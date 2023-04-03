Historically, starting off on the road hasn’t been the best start for St. Joseph’s baseball and softball

Flying south for the winter each year has seemingly taught St. Joseph’s baseball and softball programs some valuable lessons.

This season, the softball team played its first 19 games of the season away from home, while the baseball team played nine of its first 12 games on the road.

Last year, the baseball team opened its season at the Hawks’ Smithson Field against Quinnipiac in a series that saw frigid temperatures throughout. According to baseball head coach Fritz Hamburg, a decent winter up north this year prepared his team for their early season slate.

“We’re accustomed to going away early,” Hamburg said. “Depending on where you go and who you play, a lot has to do with the winter that we have [in Philadelphia.]”

The baseball team played all 15 of its games in the brief 2020 season away from home, as well as its first 15 games in 2019, 13 in 2018, and 12 in 2017. Their combined record over those stretches? 17 wins, 38 losses.

Long stretches on the road to open the season are not a foreign concept to the softball team either. The Hawks played their first 14 games of the 2022 season on the road, all 15 of their games in 2020, and 19 in 2019. They went 17-31 in those games.

Although both teams open with long road stretches, they both experience long stretches at home during the heart of the season. Baseball has a stretch from April 4 to May 5 where they play 13 of its 18 games at home, while softball from April 7-30 will play 12 of 16 games at home.

Since returning to Hawk Hill, both teams have started to gain traction with their on-field results. Baseball is 7-3 at Smithson Field, and softball is 4-1 at SJU Softball Field. According to Hamburg, playing at Smithson is great for the team in spite of its occasional difficulties with the sun.

“It’s a definite advantage,” Hamburg said.

According to softball head coach Erin Brooks, the setup of their schedule has done its job, adding that many of those first games are a major adjustment for a team that has practiced indoors up until that point.

“I think by design and structure, we started hitting our groove right at the right time,” Brooks said. “The first time you’re on dirt is your first game. You’re playing teams that have played [in Florida] for multiple weeks.”

Nicole Bondac, a junior outfielder, said the competition at the early season tournaments is some of the stiffest they face all year.

“It’s a little hard to gauge because these are some of the best teams you’re ever gonna face,” Bondac said.

The baseball team also faces tough competition in their early season road games according to graduate infielder Nate Thomas. Thomas said on top of the tough competition, playing on the road is a different animal said being able to sleep in their own beds and go through their own routines is a big advantage of coming back home.

“I just think that it benefits you a lot,” Thomas said. “Just having all the resources here that we have rather than on the road being in the hotels. It’s tough playing on the road and then tough competition as well. It’s always nice coming home.”

Bondac said the early season games allow for some kinks that come with practicing indoors all winter to be worked out.

“We come from the Northeast, so we don’t have the luxury of playing outside,” Bondac said. “When we came out we didn’t even play on our field yet.”

Thomas said one of the big advantages of playing at home is being able to conduct their warmup at their own pace.

“On the road, it’s a little more rushed,” Thomas said. “You get there, you stretch there, and do everything you need to do to get ready and it’s kind of just nonstop.”

According to Hamburg, he is optimistic about his team and their ability to battle from behind — a place they seem to be given an early slate away from familiar confines.

“I like where we are,” Hamburg said of his team’s 10-13 record as of April 3. “Sure, we’d like to have won a few more games, but there [have] been very few games that we’ve been out of.”

As for Brooks, they can’t change the calendar one with plenty of tough games ahead, despite the homestand.

“These are all really great teams,” Brooks said. “So we better be ready.”