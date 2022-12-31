Saint Louis might have won, but St. Joseph’s did not make this one easy for the Billikens.

Despite a strong shooting effort and a number of standout individual performances, the Hawks found themselves on the latter end of an 83-78 battle, taking a loss in the Atlantic 10 conference opener for both teams.

“I thought our guys battled in a really impressive way,” said St. Joe’s head coach Billy Lange. “As we continue to learn how to get better as the season progresses and unfolds, the whole league is going to be really good and have tough games.”

Sophomore guard Erik Reynolds II led the Hawks offensively with 18 points, shooting 7-of-16 from the field and 3-of-7 from three.

Statistical leaders

Alongside the efforts of Reynolds II, senior guard Cam Brown added 17 points and nine rebounds. Sophomore guard Lynn Greer III added 11 points. The Hawks shot 45.5% from the field overall, and 34.6% from three.

Guards Gibson Jimerson led Saint Louis with a game-high 22 points while Javon Pickett added 20 as the Billikens shot 52.5% from the floor, and outrebounded the St. Joe’s, 40-30. However, the Hawks held Yuri Collins, a 2021-22 All-A-10 First Team selection and one of the best players in the A-10, scoreless in the first half, and throughout much of the second half. Collins finished with just 3 points, making his only basket of the game with a jumper at the 3:26 mark in the second half. He did, however, tally 14 assists and 7 rebounds.

What we saw

The Hawks had the momentum early on, built behind high-pressure defense, and three-pointers from Brown and Reynolds II. It all helped the Hawks jump out to an 8-4 lead in the first quarter until Saint Louis would halt that momentum with a commanding 17-5 run.

The Hawks once again showed they can run the full-court press effectively, forcing 16 total turnovers. However, it proved to be a double-edged sword for a St. Joe’s team that gave up multiple wide-open shots when applying the press.

St. Joe’s closed out the half on a 5-0 run to bring their halftime deficit to just three points. The Hawks went into halftime down 42-39.

The second half opened with the teams trading baskets before St. Joe’s drew level with a Kacper Klaczek three-point play with 17:18 remaining. The teams continued to trade baskets throughout the opening 10 minutes of the second half, with Saint Louis’ lead getting no larger than 6.

With a little over four minutes left in the second half, Erik Reynolds II brought the Hawks back within three with a sensational windmill layup underneath the basket. But the theme of both teams going shot for shot ultimately found Saint Louis getting the better.

Game-changing play

St. Joseph’s went cold from downtown in the second half, going just 3 of 11. A clutch part of the Hawks’ game early, found them unable to sustain in the second half. The Hawks also left several points off the board with a poor free-throw shooting performance. St. Joe’s entered the bonus with 11 minutes left in the second half and shot just 2 of 5 from the line while in the bonus, shooting just 9 of 17 from the free throw line overall.

Up next

St. Joseph’s will head out to Ohio to play Dayton on Wednesday (7 p.m.).