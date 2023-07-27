St. Joseph’s men’s hoops to take part in Holiday Hoopfest tournament

St. Joseph’s will take part in the 2023 Holiday Hoopfest against Iona, the reigning champions of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, on Dec. 16.

Bryant and Towson will be the other teams in the men’s basketball tournament slated to take place at the UBS Arena in Belmont Park, N.Y. This will be the sixth meeting between the Hawks and Iona, with St. Joe’s holding a 4-1 edge and boasting a 96-91 win in their last meeting three days after Christmas in 2012.

St. Joseph’s is expected to return 10 players from last year’s team that made it to the quarterfinals of the Atlantic 10 tournament, most notably A-10 All-Conference junior guard Erik Reynolds II along with junior guard Lynn Greer III and graduate guard Cameron Brown.

The Iona game is the fourth on the Hawks’ schedule. In addition to the Holiday Hoopfest, the Hawks will open their Big 5 campaign against Penn on Nov. 10, followed by Villanova on Nov. 29 before playing in the Dec. 2 Big 5 Classic at the Wells Fargo Center.

Tickets and broadcast information for the Holiday Hoopfest will be announced at a later date.

» READ MORE: Erik Reynolds saw transfer portal door, ignored it to stay on Hawk Hill