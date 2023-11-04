St. Joe’s wins A-10 field hockey championship for third straight year

For the third consecutive year, St. Joseph’s is the Atlantic 10 field hockey champion.

The Hawks held off UMass, 2-1, in the A-10 championship game Saturday in Richmond, Va. Lily Santi opened the scoring in the first quarter before the No. 15 Minutemen (13-7) tied it in the second.

Hailey Bitters scored the go-ahead goal in the third quarter on a ball from Annabel Lindemulder as St. Joe’s swept the regular-season and conference championships for the second straight season.

Santi was the tournament’s most outstanding player, as the No. 11 Hawks (16-4) picked up their sixth A-10 crown in seven seasons. Up next is the NCAA opening round at campus sites.

» READ MORE: On a St. Joe’s field hockey squad full of international flair, this Argentine star brings ‘contagious’ energy