St. Joe’s wins A-10 field hockey championship for third straight year
Senior forward Lily Santi was named the tournament’s most outstanding player.
For the third consecutive year, St. Joseph’s is the Atlantic 10 field hockey champion.
The Hawks held off UMass, 2-1, in the A-10 championship game Saturday in Richmond, Va. Lily Santi opened the scoring in the first quarter before the No. 15 Minutemen (13-7) tied it in the second.
Hailey Bitters scored the go-ahead goal in the third quarter on a ball from Annabel Lindemulder as St. Joe’s swept the regular-season and conference championships for the second straight season.
Santi was the tournament’s most outstanding player, as the No. 11 Hawks (16-4) picked up their sixth A-10 crown in seven seasons. Up next is the NCAA opening round at campus sites.
