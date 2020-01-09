Inconsistency has been the biggest problem for the Hawks this season. Not just in terms of wins and losses, but in their ability to keep games close. On Sunday, they were in a single-digit game with 20th-ranked Dayton with less than five minutes to go. They’ve also beaten UConn and have close losses to Villanova and Florida. On the opposite end, three of their last four losses have been by 20 or more points.