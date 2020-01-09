It didn’t take long to figure out Duquesne’s scouting report against St. Joseph’s.
When Ryan Daly drove the ball to the basket, he was surrounded by red Duquesne jerseys in every direction. When he came up the court for an offensive possession, he was constantly denied a chance to touch the ball. When he got the ball in the post, he was swarmed like bees attacking honey.
The Dukes emphasized stopping Daly, so other Hawks were forced to carry the load. St. Joe’s (3-12, 0-3) couldn’t make up for Daly’s offense in its 78-60 Atlantic 10 loss to Duquesne.
Daly didn’t make his first shot until he placed a soft floater over a contested defense with 10:29 left in the second half.
Marcus Weathers had 15 points and six rebounds for Duquesne (13-2, 3-0), which had four scorers reach double figures.
Cameron Brown led the Hawks in scoring with a season-high 17 points. Myles Douglas added 12 and Lorenzo Edwards added 11. Daly was held to three points on 1-of-8 shooting.
Inconsistency has been the biggest problem for the Hawks this season. Not just in terms of wins and losses, but in their ability to keep games close. On Sunday, they were in a single-digit game with 20th-ranked Dayton with less than five minutes to go. They’ve also beaten UConn and have close losses to Villanova and Florida. On the opposite end, three of their last four losses have been by 20 or more points.
The Hawks are still heavily reliant on Daly. His season-low before this game was two points against Temple, which also happened to be the Hawks’ most lopsided loss. Douglas and Brown have shown in flashes that they can carry the team offensively, but not enough.