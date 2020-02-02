Daly carried the Hawks’ offense and finished with 35 points. The junior guard used his size to post up the smaller St. Louis guards, and he mixed in step-backs and pull-up threes to keep them honest. Daly’s most impressive finish came when he single-handedly sliced through the Billikens’ zone defense and finished with a nifty layup at the rim. But it was his three-pointers with St. Louis defenders’ hands in his face that gave the Hawks a chance late.