The Hawks lost their top four scorers from last season, leaving junior forward Taylor Funk as the top returner on the roster. After a rookie season that had Funk average 11.8 points per game while shooting 39% on threes, he struggled last season to find that same scoring touch. When he is on, he is one of the deadliest shooters in the Atlantic Ten. But he wasn’t on for the majority of last year. Through two exhibition games, Lange emphasized three-point shooting, so Funk is the most valuable Hawk because his bounce-back would alleviate a lot of pressure off an inexperienced roster.