There isn’t a college team in Philadelphia that is facing a turnover like the one at St. Joseph’s. After the firing of popular longtime coach Phil Martelli last spring, the Hawks saw an exodus of talent from the both coaching staff and roster.
So, it has been up to new head coach and former 76ers assistant Billy Lange to completely rebuild St. Joe’s from the ground up. He started by bringing in talented assistants and was able to take his roster from five players to 11 by getting three late commitments and three transfers. It has been a valiant effort, but the question remains. Will it be a successful one?
Redshirt junior Ryan Daly sat out last season after transferring from the University of Delaware and was sorely missed on a team that struggled to find offensive consistency. This season, Daly will be the most intriguing member of the St. Joe’s offense. The sharpshooter is the only proven Division I scorer on the roster. At Delaware, he ran the show, putting up an average of 17.5 points per game in the season before he transferred.
St. Joe’s caught a much-needed break when sophomore guard Myles Douglas was given a waiver, making him immediately eligible to play for the Hawks. It appears that Douglas will be tasked with helping man the point guard position, and, with his size, standing 6-foot-7, will likely force a lot of turnovers due to his length. Lange has preached the importance of perimeter defense, and a lot of that will fall on Douglas. It is a new position for Douglas, but he has the talent necessary to wreak havoc on the defensive end.
The Hawks lost their top four scorers from last season, leaving junior forward Taylor Funk as the top returner on the roster. After a rookie season that had Funk average 11.8 points per game while shooting 39% on threes, he struggled last season to find that same scoring touch. When he is on, he is one of the deadliest shooters in the Atlantic Ten. But he wasn’t on for the majority of last year. Through two exhibition games, Lange emphasized three-point shooting, so Funk is the most valuable Hawk because his bounce-back would alleviate a lot of pressure off an inexperienced roster.
The most exciting member of the incoming class so far is freshman guard Cameron Brown. A 6-5 guard from Maryland, Brown is coming off a state-championship season in which he led his high school team with an average of 19 points. He will likely be one of Lange’s more versatile weapons, possessing the ability to both beat defenders off the dribble and shoot from beyond the arc. His length will also be an asset defensively as well as Brown will most likely be tasked with guarding opponents’ 1-4.
St. Joe’s will have its hands full early this season. Their out-of-conference schedule includes UConn in Hartford, preseason No. 6 Florida and either Miami or Missouri State at the Charleston Classic, and of course No. 10 Villanova at home. It is hard to see a scenario in which the Hawks make it out of that gauntlet unscathed.
Conference play won’t get any easier. Even though the A-10 is top-heavy this year, there doesn’t seem to be any easy games. There are too many question marks on both the roster and coaching staff to be overconfident in this team going into the season.
Prediction: (11-20, 5-12 A-10)