One reason behind the much-improved success of the St. Joseph’s women’s basketball program this season? Cookies.

It’s been a standing tradition that every week, the members of the St. Joseph’s women’s basketball program head out as a team to try different flavors of cookies at a nearby Crumbl Cookies bake shop.

Not everyone goes, but all are invited.

It was also around this time last year that the team began to show flashes of coming around as a true competitor in a competitive Atlantic 10 conference. With three regular-season games remaining in the 2021-22 season, the Hawks were 9-15, but starting with a 57-34 win against George Washington, the Hawks won four of their last six games including their surprise run to the A-10 semifinals.

Sophomore forward Talya Brugler said it was also around this time last year that the team started doing the weekly cookie trip.

“That was when things started getting great for us,” Brugler said. “So maybe it’s the cookies.”

“It’s the cookies,” sophomore guard Mackenzie Smith added.

Graduate guard Katie Jekot is in her sixth year with the program and a few years older than the rest of the team. However, Jekot said she and senior forward Jaden Walker invite their teammates over to their off-campus housing to spend time and build trust and camaraderie that will translate on gameday.

“I think it builds a true authentic relationship on the court,” Jekot said.

About a year later, Brugler and Smith are both currently in the top 10 for scoring in the A-10, averaging 16.9 and 13.9 points per game heading into conference tournament play this week. According to Smith, the team doesn’t quite know what sparked their hot streak toward the end of last year, but their mindset definitely changed moving forward.

“I think it was a goal for us at the end of last year to carry that momentum forward,” Smith said. “I think we’ve done that beyond expectation.”

Jekot said this year’s squad is motivated to win by playing solid team basketball.

“I think the end of our season helped a lot last year,” Jekot said. “Having that momentum going into this year, we all bought into our team goals and our team mentality.”

That buy-in and momentum have been on full display for the Hawks team that enters the A-10 tournament as the No. 6 seed with a 9-7 conference record (19-9 overall).

St. Joe’s has made major strides forward on both ends of the floor this season. They are scoring nearly 10 more points per game than they did last season, and are second in the conference in assist/turnover ratio.

According to head coach Cindy Griffin, the improvements have been fueled by several players.

“We have five people on the floor that can shoot the three pretty much for 40 minutes,” said Griffin.

Griffin said her team is getting, taking, and making better shots this season. Also, freshman forward Laura Ziegler, this year’s A-10 Rookie of the Year has opened up the floor for the entire team.

“Having that kind of player that can stretch out the floor has been really helpful,” Griffin added.

Brugler said the team is strict with each other on defense during practice, and that has allowed them to play well both offensively and defensively.

“Our defense leads to our offense,” Brugler said. “Getting more stops gives us more momentum on the other side of the floor.”

From Jan. 14 to Feb. 1, the Hawks lost 6 of 7 games, none by more than six. According to Brugler, last season’s A-10 Rookie of the Year, despite the challenges of that rough patch, the team never lost their confidence.

“We were right there every single time,” Brugler said. “We just kept reminding ourselves that we’re right there, our time is coming.”

The Hawks managed to right the ship, winning their next three games by 12 or more. Smith said they knew they just had to keep working hard.

“We kept believing in what we do and believing in each other,” she said.

Following that win streak, St. Joe’s hosted the best team in the conference at the time in Rhode Island. In that matchup, the Hawks proved they can hang . It took a wild three by Rhode Island’s freshman guard Sophie Phillips with 1.1 seconds left to beat the Hawks. After the game, Griffin acknowledged the fantastic effort her team put forward in the loss.

“I’m really proud of the way our kids came out today,” head coach Cindy Griffin said. “We played really, really, really good basketball for about 35 minutes.”

Jekot said it is important for the team to believe that things will go their way toward the end of the season and that they are capable of beating the best teams in the conference.

“I think we had a more positive mindset instead of dwelling on games,” Jekot said. “These are the top teams in our league, and we’re right there with them.”

