After surviving cancer, St. Joe’s pitcher Luke Smith is back in ‘his happy place’

St. Joseph’s pitcher Luke Smith likes finding himself in high-pressure moments on the mound.

So when he entered in the bottom of the seventh of a one-run game with runners on first and second, he felt calm, especially since he had been preparing for that moment for two years.

That game, a 3-2, 10-inning loss to Presbyterian on Feb. 24, marked a moment that seemed impossible at times.

In December 2022, he was diagnosed with gray zone lymphoma. He missed the 2023 season while undergoing treatment.

Advertisement

Through it all, his mother, Lisa Smith, said Luke looked forward to the day he’d be back playing the game he loves.

“It’s his happy place on that baseball field. All he wanted to do is get back and finish off his job,” she said. “He looks at this as something he loves but something he’s part of, this team, and he wants to contribute.”

» READ MORE: Cancer derailed Luke Smith’s baseball career. He’s refusing to let it derail his life.

And in that game against Presbyterian, Luke once again was given that opportunity. While Lisa and Ken Smith watched the game at home, Ken described the moment as “the greatest memory” of his son’s career.

“There was no moment bigger for us than him getting back on the mound,” Ken said. “Everything else pales in comparison to that feeling of watching him come running out of the bullpen and get back on the mound.”

A moment Ken said they’ll remember forever marked a new chapter in Luke’s story.

“It’s unbelievable to us that he can do it again,” Ken said. “It’s amazing what he went through and how far he came back.”

Yet near the end of his treatment, after losing his hair and some muscle, Luke began to lose hope of things returning to the way they were.

“Toward the end, it was kind of like, ‘Oh this might never really change again’, ” he said. “But then once I got the scan that I was cleared, it was a new life. As soon as I heard that, it was go time. Nothing will stop me.”

With his goals in sight and the go-ahead from doctors, the rest followed.

“Being at school again for the fall and winter really helped my body take care of itself, getting back into shape, and stuff like that,” Luke said.

As he began to return to his old physique, he reflected on his new perspective.

“That whole experience last year really opened my eyes to what really matters in life, and how baseball is a small little fraction of my life, even though it’s extremely important to me,” Luke said.

And he makes sure to remind himself of that.

“I even look at a picture of myself before every game to think about where I was last year and how blessed I am to be where I’m at right now because things could have been a lot different,” he said.

Another reminder was a green rubber bracelet sported by teammates, friends, and family, that he continues to wear. It reads “I’m not afraid and I’m going to fight,” words Luke uttered after learning of his diagnosis.

“When I was pitching, I was wearing the bracelet and I could look at it every single time and think about how lucky I am, and that this moment is just perfect,” he said. “It’s exactly what I was waiting for.”

» READ MORE: Big 5 bubble watch: Where Philly’s men’s and women’s teams stand as March Madness looms

That “perfect” moment on the mound was one Luke described as “surreal,” partially thanks to his teammates. He took the loss, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits with two walks and two strikeouts over three innings.

“Hearing the guys cheer me on even when I got back in the dugout after the inning, it gave you this weird feeling in the air. Something felt different,” Smith said “A lot of guys were telling me their hair was standing up because they were with me the whole thing.”

For Lisa, the real victory was seeing her son doing what he loves again.

“Obviously, his goal is to be the starter again, but win or lose, it doesn’t really matter,” she said. “It’s just being able to experience this again for one more time. Couldn’t get any better than that.”

But Luke still has some unfinished business on the diamond.

“I didn’t come back for any other reason other than to win a championship this year with my teammates,” he said. “Last year definitely felt like a year that could have been done, and I didn’t get to really be a part of it.”

As Luke moves forward in baseball, his parents hope his story inspires other families going through similar experiences.

“Most people get scared of the word ‘cancer’ and feel like it’s the end, but really it’s just a part of our life,” Ken said. “You can battle anything and come back from it.”