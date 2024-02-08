St. Joseph’s historic hoops run continues against A-10 rival George Mason

If there was a game to prove that it might be time to place St. Joseph’s into the Top 25 conversation, it arrived Thursday in a convincing 59-47 road win against Atlantic 10 rival, George Mason.

Paced by a double-double effort from junior Laura Ziegler (19 points, 14 rebounds), the Hawks improved to 11-1 in the A-10 (22-2 overall) knocking off a Mason collective that also entered with a one-loss record in the conference — behind an eight-game win streak.

Both were snapped as the Patriots (18-4, 9-2) were unable to contain Ziegler in addition to fellow Hawks guards Mackenzie Smith and Talya Brugler, who both added 11 points.

Ta’Viyanna Habib led George Mason with 12 points.

St. Joseph’s was able to rebound from a slow start in the first quarter that saw the Hawks score just 8 points, get overrun by a 25-point effort in the second quarter to take a six-point lead into the half. The second half saw St. Joseph’s strong shooting effort continue, finishing the game a strong 42.3% from the field.

You’d have to go back to six days into the new year for the last time St. Joe’s dropped a contest, a 64-59 defeat against Richmond. Since then, the Hawks have won nine straight, capturing the Big 5 women’s title in the process. However, it hasn’t been enough to impress the voters for the Associated Press Top 25, as St. Joe’s is still waiting to receive even a mention from those within the committee.

Could a win against a Mason team that has a few impressive wins on its resume change that?

When it comes to where the Hawks stand as it pertains to an at-large bid for the NCAA Tournament, bracketologists had St. Joseph’s as a No. 12 seed playing the No. 5 seed Utah, which coincidentally counts as only one of two Hawks losses this season, following their Dec. 7 non-conference matchup.

Next up, St. Joe’s returns home to Hagan Arena to face Dayton on Valentine’s Day (7 p.m., ESPN+).