After a tough two-game stretch, here’s how St. Joseph’s hoops started off this week on a high note

Following two consecutive losses, including a tough road loss to Kentucky in overtime, St. Joseph’s was in search of something positive.

On Sunday, it was Sacred Heart providing the mental boost the Hawks needed following a 64-55 win at Hagan Arena.

“We had a tough like past nine days, tough two games that we lost,” said St. Joe’s guard Cameron Brown. “But [we] just want to keep being united as we can. [We] showed up today, [and were] able to get a good win against a good team.”

Statistical leaders

Brown paced the Hawks with 16 points, 12 of which came in the first half. Erik Reynolds II and Rasheer Fleming followed with 12 points each. Brown and Reynolds combined for 25 of the Hawks’ 51 field goal attempts.

“The things that Cam does in the stat sheet are the things that everyone else will see,” said St. Joe’s coach Billy Lange. “But as a coach, you’re on the sideline. You see the deflection on the loose ball you see the spacing, you see the timing, you see the communication. That’s the value. it’s way more than what’s weighted on this box score.”

Lynn Greer III grabbed seven rebounds for the Hawks. Senior guard Nico Galette led Sacred Heart (4-3) with 16 points.

What we saw

The Hawks (4-2) went on a 10-point run to start the half before Sacred Heart (4-3) responded with a nine-point run of its own. Despite 11 first-half turnovers, the Hawks led for the duration of the first 20 minutes. They ended the half how they started, with an 11-2 run to put them up 34-22 going into the break.

The Pioneers played a more aggressive game in the second half, getting what once was a 17-point lead down to just five late in the second half, but the Hawks prevailed.

“To come in here and win a game on 21 turnovers, it’s because you defend and you hold a team to 34% and a team to 20% from three, and you force 19 [turnovers] on your own,” said Lange. We’ll get better.”

Game-changing play

Freshman Xzayvier Brown totaled three assists and a three-pointer during the 11-2 run to end the first half, with junior Kaceper Klaczek also putting up a three and a layup.

Up next ...

The Hawks will head to Villanova on Wednesday (6:30 p.m., ESPN+). It’s a game that will ultimately determine what spot these two will play for in next Saturday’s Big 5 Classic.