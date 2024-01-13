Doing the ‘little things really well’ has propelled St. Joseph’s as one of the best women’s teams in the A-10

The goal for St. Joseph’s was simple as it headed to St. Louis for an Atlantic 10 women’s basketball matchup — bounce back from a home loss to Richmond and get back in the win column.

Before the loss to the Spiders, the Hawks were winning — a lot — fueled by a

13-1 start which served as the best in the 23 seasons head coach Cindy Griffin has been at the helm. St. Louis did in fact serve as a rebound, amassing a 12-point win, making “the away court feel at home,” sophomore Laura Ziegler said.

“For the years that I’ve been here, coach [Griffin] has always said, ‘When you go on the road, play like you’re down by 10,’” added junior Mackenzie Smith. “I feel like we do that as a group.”

The win matched Griffin’s best 16-game start, bringing the team’s record to 14-2.

On Saturday, St. Joe’s was the first of two games in a men’s and women’s doubleheader at Hagan Arena, taking on A-10 foe Duquesne. The Dukes came out hot to start, causing St. Joe’s to trail for the entire first quarter, but a 16-3 run to start the second quarter, was the separation the Hawks needed to put away Duquesne, 77-62.

Saint Joseph’s also found three players in Laura Ziegler (25 points), Talya Brugler (23 points) and MacKenzie Smith (18 points) combining for 66 of the team’s final points. Amaya Hamilton led Duquesne with 18.

“We had some opportunities to make some shots and get some movement within our offense and I think that really changed the flow of the game,” Griffin said.

The win included yet another standout performance from junior Talya Brugler who finished with 23 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and three blocks. But it wasn’t just scoring. In addition to finding its flow offensively, St. Joe’s (15-2, 4-1 A-10) recognized nationally as a Top 40 defense forced pressure at the other end of the court, leading to several shot clock violations against Duquesne.

“I think they’re just really enjoying playing with each other,” said Griffin. “Our team chemistry is phenomenal, team culture is tremendous. We have great leaders. We have kids that are self-led, which makes things a lot easier for everybody. Whatever challenges in front of us were going to attack head on and they’ve been responsive to every challenge that we’ve had.”

Next up, a home matchup on Monday against A-10 and Big 5 rival La Salle, in which a win would find the Hawks capturing this year’s Big 5 women’s title.

“The next challenge is to win the Big 5 outright, and that’s one of our goals, and we got one team in our way,” said Griffin. “[Also], it’s an Atlantic 10 game, we can’t lose sight of that as well because it matters. But these guys are ready. Their energy, effort, and enthusiasm every day [has been] consistent. And it’s not easy all the time but they they do the little things really well.”