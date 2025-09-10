Reports: New York Knicks plan to add St. Joseph’s coach Billy Lange to their staff

Billy Lange is stepping down as St. Joseph’s men’s basketball coach and is expected to be hired by the New York Knicks to run their player development program, according to several reports on Wednesday.

Lange was set to enter his seventh season at the helm. He’ll depart with an 81-104 record (.438) and no NCAA Tournament appearances. Former Penn coach Steve Donahue, who was hired by the Hawks as an associate head coach in May, will take over as acting head coach.

Lange came to Hawk Hill in 2019 after the departure of longtime head coach Phil Martelli. Lange worked as an assistant on Brett Brown‘s coaching staff with the 76ers from 2013 to 2019.

The Haddon Heights native, who graduated from Bishop Eustace and played college ball at Rowan, also had coaching stints at La Salle, Villanova, Philadelphia University, Navy, and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy. Lange had a 92-115 record in seven seasons as Navy’s head coach.

The Hawks made the Atlantic 10 tournament semifinals each of the last two seasons. They played in the 2024 and 2025 editions of the NIT but lost in the first round both times.

» READ MORE: Big 5 announces its men’s matchups for 2025, and with it, the Villanova-St. Joseph’s rivalry could end

St. Joe’s also won its second straight Big 5 Classic championship last season.

During the offseason, the Hawks lost Xzayvier Brown (Oklahoma), Erik Reynolds, and Rasheer Fleming (Phoenix Suns) to the transfer portal and pro basketball. Senior Derek Simpson and junior Anthony Finkley are among top returning players.

St. Joe’s will tip off its 2025-26 season with an exhibition at home against Delaware on Oct. 25. The Hawks’ nonconference schedule begins with a home game against Lafayette on Nov. 3.