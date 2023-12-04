St. Joe’s guard Christian Winborne no longer with the program, intends to transfer

St. Joseph’s guard Christian Winborne is no longer with the program and intends to transfer, a source confirmed to The Inquirer on Monday.

Winborne, a sophomore from Maryland who played 22 minutes per game last season, missed the last two St. Joe’s games because of what the team called “personal” reasons.

The emergence of freshman Xzayvier Brown meant less playing time in the backcourt for Winborne, who scored 6.0 points per game last season for St. Joe’s.

» READ MORE: Big 5 Classic: The path to an ‘appointed and anointed time’ for St. Joe’s featured a big night from Rasheer Fleming

Winborne had missed two earlier games for the Hawks with a hip injury but was away from the team for their Big 5 wins vs. Villanova on Wednesday and during the first-ever Big 5 Classic championship on Saturday vs. Temple. He was playing 13.5 minutes per game in his four appearances this season.

Winborne is likely to retain a redshirt season this year and will have three years of eligibility once he hits the transfer portal.

The Hawks are in action again Wednesday night at home vs. American. On Sunday, they’ll host Princeton at Hagan Arena.