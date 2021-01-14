La Salle and St. Joseph’s will be playing this season on Martin Luther King Day, and that’s something the programs want to continue. The Big 5 and Atlantic 10 Conference foes agreed to play on MLK Day during the 2021-22 season.
This season’s matchup will be played Monday at La Salle, and next year’s will be at St. Joe’s.
“To have the opportunity to share with our Philadelphia basketball community a day that we celebrate Dr. King and all of the contributions he has made to our society is something special,” La Salle head coach Ashley Howard said in a statement.
“Our program is honored to partner with La Salle and shine light on one of the greatest leaders our world has ever known in Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.,” St. Joseph’s head coach Billy Lange said in a statement. “He led with courage, compassion and love. His message and his mission have never been more appropriate to raise awareness than they are now. We have a lot to do to create equality and it starts with our hearts.”
Lange approached Howard with the idea in 2019. The Hawks and Explorers haven’t played in January since 2017.