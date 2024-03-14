St. Joe’s upsets top-seeded Richmond, advances to A-10 semifinals

NEW YORK — Down goes No. 1.

Ninth-seeded St. Joseph’s came from behind to shock the top seeded Spiders, 66-61, in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic 10 men’s basketball tournament. The Hawks advance to the semifinal round on Saturday to face No. 5 VCU (1 p.m., CBSSN).

The Hawks (21-12) started out the game ice cold, falling behind Richmond (23-9) by 10, but then Erik Reynolds II took over. The junior guard shot 7 for 10 in the second half and finished with 30 points to lift his team over the Spiders.

“Erik made shots, they missed some,” St. Joe’s head coach Billy Lange said. “... It was just a good basketball game. They’re terrific. So you have to be dialed in every time. And I just think that’s what happened.”

For the second game in a row, Rasheer Fleming was sent to the foul line in the final minute, his team up by two, with a chance to give the Hawks some breathing room. And for the second game in a row, the sophomore forward — who averages 61.8% from the stripe this season — came up big when it mattered most. Fleming hit one of two, grabbed a huge defensive rebound at the other end, and then returned to the line to make both shots.

Lynn Greer III also made a pair with nine seconds remaining to put the game out of Richmond’s reach.

Boost from Reynolds

Reynolds had been questionable to play ahead of Thursday’s game after taking a hard fall in the Hawks’ second-round win the day prior over George Mason. Reynolds was cleared to start against Richmond, and the Hawks needed every one of his 30 points.

“Took a pretty hard fall yesterday, but the resources that we have, I’m extremely thankful and blessed, and they got me ready for the game,” Reynolds said.

The first-team, all-conference guard made some enormous buckets down the stretch to keep St. Joe’s close, including a three-pointer to give the Hawks a 57-55 lead, which they would hang onto for the remainder of the game. He followed that up with a pull-up jumper to pad the advantage after a Cameron Brown steal.

Inauspicious start

Both teams struggled to put the ball in the basket early on, as neither the Hawks nor the Spiders made a field goal until a Richmond jumper more than two minutes into the game. After breaking the stalemate, the Spiders started to get hot, scoring 10 unanswered.

St. Joe’s missed its first nine shots, despite getting some good looks. Xzayvier Brown and Greer combined to go 0-for-10 from the field in the first half, as St. Joe’s made the same number of baskets (7-for-31) as it had turnovers.

“I feel like we came out a little flat today, but we did pick up for sure,” Reynolds said.

St. Joe’s was able to get to the line more than Richmond. Helped along by some clutch foul shooting from Reynolds and a cold stretch by the Spiders, the Hawks fought back within two.

“Something we emphasize every day is just moving the ball and playing for each other,” Reynolds said. “... The more we can get the defense scrambling, that’s what creates opportunities for us. So we just stuck with that.”

Xzayvier Brown had an open three at the buzzer that would have given St. Joe’s its first lead of the game, but it bounced off the rim.

Second-half redemption

Richmond’s big man, Neal Quinn, was making it hurt for the Hawks. Quinn was 10-for-13 from the field and sparked a 14-2 run for Richmond that raised the Spiders’ advantage back up to 10. Neal also sank his only three-point attempt of the game for his fifth made-three of the season.

“That dude is ridiculous. Let me tell you something. He’s like the A-10 version of Jokić. And so you’re picking your poison,” Lange said.

Cameron Brown did everything he could to try and extend his college basketball career a little longer, as the senior finished with 10 points, seven rebounds, and two steals. He made a layup through traffic with 50 seconds left to give St. Joe’s its biggest lead of the game.

Some timely buckets from Xzayvier Brown, who scored all seven of his points in the second frame, were also key to the comeback.

“We put the ball on X’s hands a lot. And he made some better decisions,” Lange said. “I mean, he’s going up against guys that are fourth and fifth-year guys. And it’s really challenging for a freshman point guard in that sense, but we found something that we liked.”

Up next

After winning two games in two days, the Hawks will get a rest on Friday, which is a practice day, before meeting VCU on Saturday. The Rams beat fourth-seeded UMass, 73-59, in the quarterfinals.