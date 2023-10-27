St. Joe’s hopes to highlight Kinney Center, autism awareness through exhibition game

St. Joseph’s and Manhattan College’s matchup may have low stakes, but the Hawks hope to make a significant impact.

In their second annual Autism Awareness exhibition game, St. Joe’s will donate $5 from every $25 ticket to the Kinney Center for Autism Education and Support.

Per NCAA rules, exhibition games between two Division I programs are only allowed if it’s for charity. St. Joe’s head coach Billy Lange and Towson head coach Pat Skerry came up with the idea for the game. Manhattan is coached by former Hawk John Gallagher.

“It seemed like a great opportunity to do something,” Lange said. “One, we get a really good competitive game out of [it], but more importantly we get a chance to serve other people and that was the Kinney Center.”

Lange was inspired by the leadership of the Kinney Center and the opportunities it provides.

“There’s so many things that are pulling at our attention,” Lange said. “They’re all worthy causes, but but we have a center right here on campus as St. Joe’s.”

This game provided the team with the opportunity to “highlight stuff that happens right here on St. Joe’s” Lange said.

We have this amazing center for autism literally on our campus,” Lange said. “It’s very unique to any other collegiate landscape in the country.”

The Kinney Center, founded in 2009, is located on the Hawk Hill campus. It offers opportunities for people of all ages with autism and was one of the first college support systems for people with autism.

Lange’s appreciation for the Kinney Center is shared by players like guard Cameron Brown, who said he loves being able to raise awareness like this.

“The Kinney Center is a big part of St. Joe’s, and I don’t think a lot of people know that St. Joe’s has like a program that helps out people with autism,” Brown said. “It’s just a good idea to help spread awareness and let people know that they can give back.”

The team’s service to the center extends beyond the exhibition game. Brown said they will go four to five times a year to volunteer as well.

“We usually go to the Kinney Center all the time and help out with the younger kids, like play games with them,” Brown said. “This is one of the things I love to do, and it just feels like you’re giving back to the community.”

Lange said the team discusses its responsibility to serve others.

“A Division I basketball player is provided so many things that other students, and, quite frankly, other student-athletes do not get,” Lange said “We have to look for opportunities to constantly remind ourselves we are no bigger or better than anyone.”

The team’s desire to give back aligns with the university’s Jesuit mission, and “part of that mission is to serve,” said Lange.

“Just because of the status of our program or of our players, it does not make us any superior as a human being, and human beings are here to help each other,” Lange said.

Instead, Lange and his team use their status and profile to highlight issues close to them, such as the Kinney Center.

“We are ambassadors for our university. We’re not just here to play basketball,” Lange said. “If we can do things to serve others, we’re gonna take every opportunity we can to do that because people serve us by coming to our games and cheering us on.”

Games like this are another opportunity for the team to serve and to use their platform to show they care, Brown said.

“It’s bigger than just the sport of basketball,” he said. “It’s bigger than just ourselves.”