Billy Lange, fresh off hiring his coaching staff for his first season at St. Joseph’s, is already on the recruiting trail in Philadelphia.
Jordan Hall, a guard at Neumann-Goretti, has committed to playing for Lange, according to social media reports.
Hall is the first recruit of Lange’s 2020 class. He transferred to Neumann-Goretti from Cardinal O’Hara after the 2017 season. He also plays AAU basketball for Team Nike Final.
Lange was hired in late March, a few weeks after St. Joe’s fired Phil Martelli after 24 seasons as head coach. Lange was an assistant on Brett Brown’s 76ers staff.
Despite the late start and the decommitments from players such as Roman Catholic’s Hakim Hart and Jameer Nelson Jr., the son of Hawks great Jameer Nelson and a standout at the Haverford School, Lange was able to bring in four players for the 2019 class: Central Florida transfer Myles Douglas, Imhotep forward Chereef Knox, wing Cameron Brown from Eleanor Roosevelt (Md.); and guard Rahmir Brown from Rise Academy (Canada).
“These are Philadelphia players,” Lange said. “The individual talent is big, but the concepts of what these players represent is big for us. We want to establish a recruiting base in this city. We will not exist without Philadelphia being a part of our foundation. I want Philly kids to look at St. Joe’s as their school.”