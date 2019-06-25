If Lange’s Hawks are going to succeed, he knows — everyone knows — it starts at home. It’s great that Lange is from just over the bridge in South Jersey or spent years at Villanova and did stops at La Salle and Philadelphia Textile before then, that he remains close to Kyle Lowry, and did more recent years with the 76ers. His staff still needed more to be welcomed locally. Even bringing back a former St. Joe’s player such as Dwayne Jones or John Bryant, both now on the Sixers developmental staff, while great to the Hawk faithful, wouldn’t have automatically moved the needle within local high schools and AAU programs.