On Dec. 5, St. Joseph’s Athletic Director Jill Bodensteiner informed Hawks student athletes (including this reporter, a member of the rowing team) that she has returned from a two month leave of absence.

In the athletic department email, Bodensteiner thanked student athletes for their support during the leave, and credited the department for handling the extra work in her absence.

According to Bodensteiner, the time away was often emotional and exhausting, but she called her choice to step away “the best decision I’ve ever made.”

Bodensteiner’s mother unexpectedly passed away on Nov. 12. She was battling Alzheimer’s, but was otherwise in good health.

Bodensteiner said about her mother in the email, “She was an amazing person, and you would have loved her spirit.”

» READ MORE: St. Joseph’s athletic director Jill Bodensteiner takes a leave of absence

The St. Joe’s Student Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) made a purple ribbon initiative while Bodensteiner was away. The purple ribbon is commonly used to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s disease. Bodensteiner said it moved her and her family to tears of appreciation.

Bodensteiner has been the Athletic Director since 2018, and has seen several teams grow and prosper while at the helm. St. Joe’s sports teams have won several A-10 championships during her time on Hawk Hill, and the field hockey team won their first ever NCAA Tournament game this season. She was responsible for the creation of the athletic department’s first Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) group and action plan, as well as promoting her student athletes’ well-being and mental health, by bringing in a sports psychologist and starting a partnership with the Calm app for student athletes.

Prior to her arrival at St. Joe’s, Bodensteiner served as Senior Associate Athletic Director at Notre Dame as well as a member of the NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics, the chair of the ACC Women’s Basketball Strategic Planning Committee, and a member of the Division I Women’s Basketball Committee.