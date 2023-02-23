La Salle women, St. Joseph’s women each suffer second-consecutive loss
The Hawks dropped another close game, while La Salle women's team also suffered a loss.
St. Joseph’s unable to complete comeback against George Mason
Talya Brugler’s game-high 25 points was not enough as St. Joseph’s came up short against Atlantic 10 foe George Mason in a 65-60 road loss Wednesday night.
After going up, 56-52, for their largest lead with 5:49 left, the Hawks (18-9, 8-7 A-10) would finish the game on the wrong end of a 13-4 push. St. Joseph’s had a chance to tie as the clock ticked down to 19 seconds but a three-point attempt from Mackenzie Smith’s (six points) did not go.
Brugler shot 11 of 18 from the floor in her eight game with at least 20 points. Laura Ziegler had a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds.
J-Naya Ephraim scored 14 points for George Mason (15-14, 8-8).
St. Joseph’s welcomes Duquesne (18-10, 8-7) to Hagan Arena on Saturday at 2 p.m. for the regular-season finale (ESPN+).
La Salle doomed by poor shooting in loss to Dayton
Claire Jacobs matched a game high with 18 points, but visiting La Salle shot just 29% overall in a 65-51 Atlantic 10 loss to Dayton.
The Explorers (16-13, 7-7 A-10) faced a deficit as large as 17 points, and never led in the contest despite 33 turnovers by Dayton (6-19, 5-9) to their 16. A late fourth-quarter push got La Salle within six points though no closer. The team’s 20-of-69 effort from the field included 6 of 38 (15.8%) from three-point range.
Kayla Spruill added 13 points to join Claire Jacobs as the double-figure scorers.
Dayton got an 18-point game from Sydney Freeman, who also committed 11 turnovers.
La Salle has its regular-season finale Saturday against VCU (7-20, 4-11) , with a 2 p.m. tip at Tom Gola Arena (ESPN+).
