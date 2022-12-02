Saint Joseph’s women’s basketball (7-0) remains unbeaten after notching a close 65-61 victory against Boston (4-3) University at Hagan Arena on Thursday evening.

Despite a slow start in the first quarter, St. Joe’s Olivia Mullins (11 points) made a key three-pinter that extended the Hawks lead to 29-20, giving them some breathing room before the half.

But Boston chipped away, narrowing its deficit to 61-61 in the fourth quarter with under 51 seconds to play. It came down to a pair of free-throws for the Hawks — made by Talya Brugler (23) at the 35 second mark, then Julia Nystrom with one second remaining — that sealed their win.

Next, the Hawks will take on City 6 rival Drexel at home on Dec. 4, with tip-off slated for 2 p.m.

Penn women defeat Stony Brook at home

Penn sailed to a 73-53 win against Stony Brook at the Palestra.

Mandy McGurk led the Quakers with 18 points, shooting 6-of-12 from the field, including 4-of-7 in three-point territory. Jordan Obi also carried the load in scoring (16 points) and Floor Toonders recorded a double-double, with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Penn (3-5) opened the first quarter going on a 15-0 run. That lead carried over into the third as Stony Brook (4-3) struggled to contest and net any shots of its own, shooting just 36% from the field throughout the game.

The Quakers will look to extend their two-game winning streak when they go against Bucknell at home on Dec. 6. Tip-off is set from 7 p.m.