Former St. Joe’s star Dwayne Jones rejoins Hawks as assistant coach

A former St. Joseph’s men’s basketball standout is coming back to Hawk Hill.

Dwayne Jones is joining head coach Billy Lange’s staff as a player development coach, the school announced in a release Tuesday.

“I had the privilege of working side by side with DJ at the NBA level,” Lange said in the release. “He is a gifted communicator and thinker. Dwayne represents everything we desire to help our young men become: a [St. Joe’s] graduate, an accomplished member of the story of St. Joe’s basketball as both an individual and a teammate and mostly, a wonderful human being that reflects our program’s virtues in respect, elevate, serve.”

Along with in-game coaching and focusing on player and team development, Jones will assist with scouting, video breakdowns, and statistical analysis.

Jones was a three-year starter, helping the Hawks to a 77-21 record during his time at St. Joe’s. He was a member of the 2003-04 squad that reached the Elite Eight and the 2004-05 team that reached the NIT final. He was named the Atlantic 10 Defensive Player of the Year as well as All-Big 5 in 2004-05 and remains third all-time in blocked shots at St. Joe’s with 232.

He played 82 games across five NBA seasons for Boston, Cleveland, Charlotte, and Phoenix, averaging 1.3 points, 2.3 minutes and 0.4 blocks. Jones spent the last seven seasons with the Sixers, first on their skill development staff and as an assistant coach for the last two seasons.