St. Joseph’s has been on a 14-day COVID pause since Nov. 29, but the Hawks are returning soon. The school announced three schedule changes.
A Dec. 19 contest against Mount St. Mary’s is canceled. The inter-city game against Drexel was moved from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17.
The most notable change was adding a road game against No. 12 Tennessee on Dec. 21. The two schools haven’t met since 1998. It will be St. Joe’s second contest against a ranked opponent, further proving Billy Lange‘s statement about the Hawks playing anyone, anywhere.
Drexel and Tennessee are currently the only two non-conference games scheduled for St. Joe’s before its Dec. 30 Atlantic 10 opener against VCU.