WASHINGTON, D.C. — Meet Katie Jekot, the latest assist queen for St. Joseph’s women’s basketball.

While she might’ve had a slower night with just eight points and two assists in the Hawks’ 77-61 win against George Washington on Wednesday, every game brings Jekot higher in the program’s record books. After an impressive nine-point, 11-assist performance at La Salle last Saturday, Jekot passed Erin Shields ‘14 to make the program’s top 10 for career assists.

With two more against the Colonials, Jekot has 371 all-time and now sits just 14 behind Mary Kate McDade ‘09 (385) for ninth-best. Angela Zampella tops the Hawks’ all-time leader board with 788.

“It’s awesome just to be up there with all those other great basketball players,” Jekot said. “And then on the court with my teammates, they know where to be. They know when I’m going to pass and they are finishing shots.”

Jekot is learning from the best. Head coach Cindy Griffin ‘92 (510) and assistant coach Ashley Prim ‘13 (417) are also on the all-time list.

“It’s funny because now in practice they’re like, ‘oh, you’re catching up’ and I say ‘I’m coming for you,’” Jekot joked. “It’s really cool to be coached underneath them.”

Basketball is a family affair in the Jekot household. Katie’s older sister Kelly played three seasons at Villanova between 2016 and 2019 before heading to Happy Valley through the 2021-22 season as a graduate transfer to Penn State. Julie Jekot, currently a sophomore at La Salle, is the youngest of the bunch.

With Jekot at the point, the team has been on fire this season. Going 10-2 in non-conference play and remaining undefeated until December, this is the Hawks’ best start since 2013-14. That year, GW handed St. Joe’s its first conference loss and later eliminated them from the A-10 tournament in the quarterfinals.

“I think the league is so tough right now, this is only our second game,” Griffin said. “We’re just taking one game at a time but certainly very impressed with shooting percentage. It’s been remarkable.”

Next up, St. Joe’s hosts St. Louis for its Atlantic-10 home opener. (5-12, 1-1) on Saturday (2 p.m., ESPN+).