In a crucial City 6 matchup, No. 25 Villanova women’s basketball, sitting with a single loss thus far this season, was looking to capture a win over the unbeaten St. Joseph’s on Saturday afternoon. And within just a few minutes of play, it showed which team was going to come out on top.

The Wildcats jumped out to a 28-8 lead by the end of the first quarter, and cruised through the remaining three, defeating the Hawks, 82-59, at the Pavilion.

Statistical Leaders

Villanova (9-1) was led by senior Maddy Siegrist, who almost had a double-double, finishing with 31 points and eight rebounds.

The Wildcats, though, had a scoring committee approach against the Hawks. Sophomore Lucy Olsen came in clutch with 20 points to go along with four rebounds, four assists, and two steals. Fellow sophomore Christina Dalce chipped in nine points and seven rebounds, while junior Maddie Burke added 12 points, including 4-of-4 from beyond the arc.

“[Burke’s] getting more comfortable in the offense, and her teammates are looking for her more,” said Villanova head coach Denise Dillon. “We really need to get her more shots. She had four shots, it’s unbelievable with her range and her percentage, but that will come more within the offense”

Tayla Brugler led St. Joe’s (9-1) with 14 points, while Mackenzie Smith also carried the load in scoring with 12. The Hawks were missing starting guard Katie Jekot, who suffered an injury in the team’s game against Rider on Dec. 7.

What we saw

Villanova opened with an 8-0 run in the first quarter, setting the tone for the remainder of the contest. The Wildcats had efficient shooting — 54.7% from the field, including 60.0% from distance, giving them some insurance in the third and fourth quarter.

But it wasn’t just an offensive spark that gave the Wildcats momentum. Villanova’s defense was even more impressive as it contested the Hawks to 29.6% shooting by the end of the half, and 37.0% on the afternoon.

The Hawks started to find some rhythm in the second half, but the Wildcats’ offense was too much for the St. Joe’s defense to handle.

Keeping the momentum

St. Joe’s went on an 11-0 run in third quarter, trimming its deficit to 14-points.

However, the Wildcats quickly found their footing to alleviate a Hawks comeback. Villanova’s Brooke Mullin missed a 3-pointer, but Burke tipped it out, throwing it back to an open Olsen, who then made a second-chance 3-pointer as time expired.

The basket extended Villanova’s lead to 64-47, and settled the Wildcats as they entered the final quarter.

Up Next

Villanova has some time off before it travels to Mohegan Sun in Uncassville, Conn., , to take on No. 10 Iowa State in the Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase on Dec. 18 (3:30 p.m.)

St. Joe’s also has a break before they hosts Wright State on Dec. 20 (1 p.m, ESPN+) at Hagan Arena.