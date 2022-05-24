The air starts to get thicker six or seven innings into a no hitter. When observers start to grasp the moment, each pitch feels like the most important of the game.

Ian McCole, a St. Joseph’s graduate pitcher, sat secluded in the dugout during a moment like that Thursday afternoon against St. Bonaventure. His teammates and coaches were well aware of the situation and nobody dared to jinx it.

“It’s one of those experiences where the dugout is fairly quiet,” said 14-year St. Joe’s coach Fritz Hamburg. “Everybody is just kind of looking to see how things are going to unfold.”

» READ MORE: The Phillies’ Rhys Hoskins has been unexciting at first base — and that’s a big deal

At the start of the ninth inning, a fly ball to left field and a groundout to second base put the Hawks one out away from a McCole no-hitter.

First baseman Matthew Williams had two balls and two strikes before ripping a ground ball past the outstretched first baseman. Thanks to a slight shift against the lefty, St. Joe’s second baseman Liam Bendo was in position to scoop up the ball and fire it to McCole covering first.

His first career no-hitter came behind an 18-0 win over the Bonnies in Olean, New York. It was the first for St. Joe’s since 2008, two months before Fritz was hired, and the fourth solo no-hitter in program history. The last St. Joseph’s pitcher to accomplish the rare feat was Dave Landers on April 27, 1970.

“It started to feel real in like the fifth or sixth inning,” McCole said. “Once you get through the lineup a few times and you look up at the scoreboard you’re like, ‘OK, it’s really happening.’ From there on, it felt like every out was a big out.”

Thursday’s matchup was the first of a three-game series against St. Bonaventure with postseason implications. Hamburg thought if the cards fell a certain way, they might need a clean sweep to make the Atlantic-10 tournament.

The Hawks clinched a spot with just two wins. But an eventual three-game sweep over the weekend earned them a No. 6 seed and they are set to play St. Louis on Tuesday afternoon. Win or lose, they are guaranteed a game on Wednesday, which would be McCole’s next chance to throw.

The Frackville native has become a leader in their pitching rotation now in his second year with the Hawks since transferring from Misericordia University in October 2020.

“I think in two years there are things that he’s gotten better and more consistent at,” Hamburg said. “But one of the reasons why we wanted him was he had pitched in the Division III World Series and he’s a competitor when he’s on the mound. Quite frankly, that’s why he’s been our game one starter.”

In the first at bat of what would become the season’s most important series, McCole walked Bonnies right fielder Garrett Boldt on four pitches.

“Yeah, I did,” McCole laughed. “I had a lot of movement on my ball, it was a little harder to control but we got it sorted out and things went well from there.”

It was his only walk of the game. He hit two batters and struck out six to accomplish his second complete game. The first came on April 9, 2021, in a 5-1 win over UMass.

» READ MORE: St. Joseph’s men’s lacrosse to play in newly formed Atlantic 10 conference beginning with 2022-23 season

The 6-foot, 232 pound ace got his pitching arsenal under control the rest of the way.

McCole’s go-to is his changeup. He also throws a fastball in the upper 80s and what he says is somewhere between a slider and curveball that Hamburg calls a sinker.

McCole has one recent memory of sniffing a no-hitter. St. Joe’s played La Salle on May 7, 2021, and he didn’t give up a hit through 4 1/3 innings. A single followed by a home run put that thought to rest.

The pressure dilutes once the first hit comes off the board. For McCole and St. Joe’s, it only got thicker through the two hour, 40-minute contest.

“I think it’s a testament to him that he can handle those big situations,” Hamburg said. “Obviously, in those situations he rises up. I think he thrives a little bit on those situations where we recognize there’s a little bit more at stake. It’s nice to have a guy like Ian who can handle that.”