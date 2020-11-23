This conversation starts with Daly. The Hawks’ leading scorer will have more help, but he’ll still be featured as a scorer, and his more chiseled frame should help him lead the Hawks in rebounding again, too. Daly should benefit as much as anyone on the team with more ball-handlers. His 30.7% shooting from three was largely due to the degree of difficulty on his shots. He and Cameron Brown should lead the team in three-point shooting. Toliver Freeman was a weapon defensively because of his versatility, but Dahmir Bishop should fill that roll. His 6-foot-5 frame and elite athleticism could make him a good candidate to be the Hawks’ best defender. Low-post scoring was a problem last season, but the return of Taylor Funk should help. He’s not a traditional low-post scorer, but his cutting ability and energy should lead to more easy baskets around the rim. In seven games last season, he shot 71.4% on two-point field goals.