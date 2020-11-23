Saint Joseph’s 2020-21 basketball roster features lots of transition. The Hawks should be deeper this season, which will lead to more lineups and easier shots for preseason second-team Atlantic 10 guard, Ryan Daly.
This conversation starts with Daly. The Hawks’ leading scorer will have more help, but he’ll still be featured as a scorer, and his more chiseled frame should help him lead the Hawks in rebounding again, too. Daly should benefit as much as anyone on the team with more ball-handlers. His 30.7% shooting from three was largely due to the degree of difficulty on his shots. He and Cameron Brown should lead the team in three-point shooting. Toliver Freeman was a weapon defensively because of his versatility, but Dahmir Bishop should fill that roll. His 6-foot-5 frame and elite athleticism could make him a good candidate to be the Hawks’ best defender. Low-post scoring was a problem last season, but the return of Taylor Funk should help. He’s not a traditional low-post scorer, but his cutting ability and energy should lead to more easy baskets around the rim. In seven games last season, he shot 71.4% on two-point field goals.
Myles Douglas can play any position one through five. St. Joe’s needed a player like Greg Foster last season when teams zeroed in on Daly, but he’s here now. Foster’s playmaking ability and size should not only help himself, but create easy baskets for teammates. Neumann Goretti alum Jordan Hall is the freshman to watch. Coach Billy Lange called him one of the 10 best passers he’s seen “at any level.”