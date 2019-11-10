After a back-and-forth opening 10 minutes, the Hawks used a 12-2 run to open their biggest lead of the game, 34-22, on a three-pointer by Cameron Brown at 6:32. But ODU went on a run of its own, closing out the half on a 12-4 run to get to within 38-34. St. Joe’s went without a field goal for the final 4:38.