Old Dominion closed out the game on a 17-4 to put the finishing touches on an 82-69 win over visiting St. Joseph’s Sunday afternoon at Chartway Arena.
The Hawks’ Ryan Daly tied the game, 65-65, with 3 minutes, 41 seconds to play, but the Monarchs scored the next eight points, and 17 of the final 21, to close out the contest.
Lorenzo Edwards led the Hawks with a career-high 23 points, including 7-of-9 from three-point range. Daly, who struggled from the field (2-for-14), was still two points shy of a triple-double with 13 rebounds and 11 assists.
ODU was led by Xavier Green’s 18 points and Aaron Carver’s 20 rebounds.
After a back-and-forth opening 10 minutes, the Hawks used a 12-2 run to open their biggest lead of the game, 34-22, on a three-pointer by Cameron Brown at 6:32. But ODU went on a run of its own, closing out the half on a 12-4 run to get to within 38-34. St. Joe’s went without a field goal for the final 4:38.
After the Hawks tied the game at 47, Old Dominion pulled back in front and held a 61-55 lead with 7:07 to go. The Hawks rallied to tie the game at 65 on Daly’s jumper.
The Hawks are back in action on Wednesday at UConn (7 p.m., CBS Sports Network).