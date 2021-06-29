St. Joseph’s announced a $55 million fundraising campaign Tuesday, with a $20 million lead gift already pledged, for a massive athletic complex renovation that is to include dedicated men’s and women’s basketball practice facilities plus other bells and whistles.

The lead gift is from St. Joseph’s alumnus James J. Maguire, a major university benefactor.

“This amazing facility will move as fast as we can raise the funds, and we are looking to the legions of passionate Hawks who care so much about St. Joe’s basketball to get behind us,” Maguire said in a statement released by the school. " By getting involved in this effort, fans, friends, and die-hard Hawks can help build the next chapter of St. Joe’s athletics incredible legacy.”

Other planned upgrades include “an indoor turf training facility, expanded high-performance facilities that support both physical and mental well-being, an enhanced game-day experience,” all part of a planned campus master plan.

“We are extremely grateful, humbled, and proud that Mr. Maguire’s unwavering support endorses our athletics mission to achieve competitive excellence, build community, and maximize the potential of our student-athletes as people, students, and athletes,” St. Joseph’s athletic director Jill Bodensteiner said in the statement.

“I’m excited about today’s announcement not only as a coach but as a former student-athlete and alum of St. Joseph’s,” said Hawks women’s basketball coach Cindy Griffin. “The new facilities will provide an all-encompassing and enhanced foundation for our student-athletes to compete for championships on the court, represent St. Joe’s with spirit and pride on campus and in the community, and grow as individuals.”

Having a dedicated practice space has become a regular aspect of current Division I basketball.

“The announcement of the new basketball training and practice facilities shows the deep commitment Saint Joseph’s University has to elevating the basketball programs on Hawk Hill,” said men’s basketball coach Billy Lange.