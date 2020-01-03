RICHMOND, Va. — Blake Francis had 23 points, going over 1,000 for his collegiate career, as Richmond stretched its home winning streak to eight games with an 84-52 rout of St. Joseph’s on Thursday night.
The game marked the first Atlantic 10 Conference matchup of the season for both teams.
Jake Wojcik had 14 points for Richmond (11-3). Jacob Gilyard added 13 points. Grant Golden had seven rebounds for the home team.
The Spiders forced a season-high 21 turnovers.
Richmond dominated the first half and led by 44-23 at the break. The Hawks’ 23 points in the first half were a season low for the team.
The Hawks went 6-for-30 from behind the arc, while Richmond finished at 8-for-25.
Cameron Brown had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Hawks (3-10). Lorenzo Edwards added nine rebounds.
A layup by Rahmir Moore at 10:48 of the second half brought St. Joseph’s to within 13, 52-39, but that would be as close as the Hawks would get.
Richmond matches up against Rhode Island on the road on Sunday. St. Joe’s will host No. 20 Dayton on Sunday at Hagan Arena.