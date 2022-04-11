Each morning a sharp alarm wakes senior Molly Duncan up at 5:15 am. Her daily routine consists of rising early and grabbing a bite to eat before driving to the St. Joseph’s University Boathouse. It’s a tiresome schedule but one that she fully embraces as the life of a student athlete.

Duncan’s first sports love was basketball, which she started playing when she was five with her siblings and family. She quickly evolved into a dual sporting threat when she picked up field hockey in 6th grade. She would continue to play both sports through high school at Berks Catholic where she earned all-division honors in basketball and led her team to two county titles as well as being named a two-time All-Division selection in field hockey.

When it came time for the Reading, PA product to pick what college she was going to attend, her goal was to continue playing basketball.

“I reached out to a few different coaches in the Centennial Conference,” Duncan said. “And I liked the coach from Ursinus the best. That was also the campus I liked best and I didn’t want to be too far from home.”

Duncan’s time at Ursinus College saw her play 23 games for the Grizzly Bears during the 2019 season. While she was given minutes her first year, about midway through the spring semester Duncan began thinking about transferring.

“The best way to put it is that I don’t think Ursinus was the best fit for me,” Duncan explained. “I loved my classes and the math department. Those were some of the best professors I’ve ever had but the coaching style and the team I didn’t mesh well with.”

Once set on transferring, Duncan set her sights on St. Joe’s, as her older brother had also attended the university. She was prepared to engulf herself in becoming a regular student, but was somewhat concerned as she was used to having to manage sports and classes in order to keep busy and leave little room for error when it came to managing the balance between the two.

“I’d be running around throughout high school because of sports,” Duncan said. “I was always used to having both practice and classes so I didn’t really know how I was going to adjust to not having anything else to focus on other than school.”

It wasn’t until a fateful encounter with a family friend at Duncan’s home that the idea of rowing even crossed her mind.

“My aunt’s friend came and noticed that I had just finished working out and said, ‘Wow you look strong, you should join the rowing team’,” Duncan recalled. “She had a friend whose daughter had joined the rowing team and loved it. So that put it in my mind and then my older brother knew the head coxswain at the time. He said that they’re always looking for walk-ons, so I started to think about it more.”

Once classes started, Duncan attended informational meetings held at the start of the semester. She thought it wouldn’t hurt to give rowing a try and if things went well, she would still be able to be a student athlete with the discipline that entailed.

The two week long tryouts featured around twenty other students vying for a spot. Only 13 made the team, including Duncan. Despite trying a completely different sport for the first time, she found the learning curve manageable.

“You pick it up really fast because it’s the same stroke over and over again,” Duncan said. “If you are decently athletic, it’s not too hard to pick up and rowing is based upon work ethic. If you’re putting in the time, your scores are going to drop and I’ve always put in the time for basketball so that part transitioned over.”

Duncan only saw two races however before the season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite limited time with the team, she was called by an assistant coach who told her that she was put on scholarship for the following season. Duncan would go on to claim bronze at the Atlantic-10 Championship and captured third place at the Dad Vail Regatta as a member of the 2nd Varsity 8, which propelled her into consideration for becoming a captain.

As a captain, Duncan preaches camaraderie and keeping a positive attitude at low points during the season. With only three races left before the Atlantic-10 Championship on May 14, her motivational vision has shifted directly towards ending her collegiate career on a high note.

“We have a strong group of girls,” said Duncan. “If we can find the right combination, we can definitely achieve our ultimate goal.”