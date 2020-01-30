AMHERST, Mass. — For the first nine minutes, it appeared St. Joseph’s might post its first Atlantic 10 victory or the season Wednesday night.
However, the hopes were dashed by UMass’ hot shooting, and the Minutemen went on to a 91-76 victory.
Ryan Daly finished with a team-high 22 points for the Hawks (4-17, 0-8 A-10), but UMass (9-12, 3-5) shot 63.3 percent from the field.
St. Joe’s had a 25-15 lead when Rahmir Moore (14 points) hit a three-pointer with 11:05 left in the first half. UMass erased the lead with a 16-2 run over the next six minutes.
The Hawks hung tough and trailed just 45-43 early in the second half, but the Minutemen pulled away to go up 59-45 and St. Joe’s would get no closer than within 11 points after that.
Dibaji Walker had a career-high 22 points and Samba Diallo 19 for UMass, which set its season highs for points and assists (26).