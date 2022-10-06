On Oct. 7, the St. Joseph’s field hockey team, ranked ninth in the most recent National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) poll, will host #18 UMass in what could be a preview of the Atlantic-10 (A-10) field hockey championship game.

The Hawks enter the game on a four game winning streak that includes a 2-0 win over Lock Haven, blowout 6-0 wins against Delaware and Richmond, and a gutsy 1-0 win against #15 Harvard in the pouring rain.

» READ MORE: St. Joseph’s 2023 basketball recruiting class has a trio set on making it ‘cool to play in Philadelphia again’

St. Joe’s has been one of the nation’s best defensive teams this season under first year head coach Hannah Prince. The Hawks are currently allowing less than a goal per game and are third in the country in shutouts, and fourth in shutouts per game.

Prince is a University of Massachusetts alum, and will go up against her alma mater for the first time. Prince was a four-year starter as a defender in Amherst, winning three A-10 championships and making the quarterfinals with the Minutewomen in 2013.

According to Prince, her team needs to put together a complete effort against UMass in order to sustain the momentum the players have built over their last four contests.

“Our theme this week is grit,” Prince said. “I’m looking forward to the girls getting out there and showing that.”

Prince said her team is successful defensively because they have done everything she has asked of them, and embracing the mentality of being able to step up when called upon.

“One thing that our girls do a great job at is embracing new pressing tactics that we’ve done,” Prince said. “We’ve been able to change up how we press during a game.”

Multiple Hawks are having career seasons thus far. Forward Lily Santi has posted 23 points, 9 goals, and 5 assists in 11 games this season. She currently leads the A-10 in the former two. Goalkeeper Robin Bleekemolen is also having a career season, leading the A-10 in goals against average (.906) and save percentage (.771). Both of those numbers are career bests for Bleekemolen.

According to Santi, her increase in playing time this season has allowed her to come into her own offensively.

“My confidence level has risen a lot this season since I’ve been playing more this season than I did last,” Santi said. “Working closely with my attacking coach more has really helped with my game.”

Bleekemolen credited her success this season to changing her mental approach to the game.

“Last year, I would stress myself out a lot with practice.” Bleekemolen said. “Now I’ve changed my mindset a little more to thinking, Oh, it’s fun. It’s the game.”

Bleekemolen said the team holds the core value that they must bring 100 percent effort every time they step on the field, whether for practice or a game.

“You have to work as hard as you can,” Bleekemolen said. “For me, I make sure to have good communication with my backs so we can be strong on our defense.”

Santi explained the team must focus in order to maintain momentum.

“Practice how you play.” Santi said. “Being able to work hard and push each other will definitely translate to games.”

According to Prince, the team needs to continue to put defensive pressure on their opponents, whether that be tackling outside the defensive circle, or doing anything possible to contest their opponents when inside the circle in order to limit their chances on offense.

“The success we’ve had in the last four games is just an indication of the hard work the girls have been putting in day in and day out.” Prince said. “We pride ourselves on really limiting our opponent’s opportunities in the defensive circle,”

The team’s chemistry both on and off the field has been a big factor in their success thus far.

“Being able to connect with each other off the field definitely translates to our on field play.” Santi said.

» READ MORE: Zach Cole takes his game from St. Joe’s to the pros as a draft pick in the National Lacrosse League

The connection the team has with each other is evident by the way the players move without the ball and set each other up for success in-game and ultimately on the scoreboard.

“I think the good thing about our group is that they get really excited for each other,” Prince said. “They like to see each other succeed.”

The team’s bond is visible every time they play.

“We have so much fun.” Bleekemolen said. “We’re so connected at the moment.”