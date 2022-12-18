The St. Joseph’s Hawks gave Big 5 rival Villanova all it could handle Saturday before they succumbed, 71-64, at Hagan Arena. The atmosphere on Hawk Hill was palpable throughout the contest, but it wasn’t enough to push St. Joe’s (4-6) over the line in what was an encouraging effort. Here are three observations from the Hawks’ loss.

Points in the paint

The Hawks outscored the Wildcats by 30-16 in the paint. Villanova outrebounded St. Joe’s, 43-31, but the home team cashed in on its opportunities to score inside. St. Joe’s forced Villanova to beat it with the three-pointer, and the Wildcats made 14 of 38 shots from deep.

Defensive energy

St. Joe’s brought a lot of energy defensively from the start. The Hawks forced a 10-second violation on their first defensive possession of the game, and Erik Reynolds took the ball coast-to-coast off of a steal to put the Hawks up 10-9.

The Hawks forced 13 turnovers in the game. St. Joe’s ramped up the pressure defensively at certain points, getting three steals from it as well as nine points off turnovers. The uptick in pressure and traps provided a noticeable improvement on the defensive side of the ball.

Reynolds excels

Reynolds, a sophomore guard, led the way for the Hawks with 27 points. He shot 10 of 17 from the field and 6 of 8 from three. Reynolds added four assists, three rebounds, and a steal. Reynolds helped the Hawks hang tough against a Villanova team that is just beginning to find its footing this season.

Reynolds led the Hawks in scoring for the seventh time this season.

St. Joseph’s will host Sacred Heart on Monday at 7 p.m.