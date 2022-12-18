After a back-and-forth first half that saw Villanova enter the break down by three, the Wildcats used strong play in the second frame and clutch shots down the stretch to defeat Saint Joseph’s, 71-64.

The win for the Wildcats gives them a share of the Big 5 title alongside Temple and puts them above .500 for the first time since they were 2-1 in mid-November. Villanova has now won 11 consecutive games against St. Joe’s.

Statistical leaders

Brandon Slater had a season-high 19 points for the Wildcats (6-5), knocking down five three-pointers on eight attempts. Eric Dixon finished with 16 points and Chris Arcidiacono posted a career-high 14 points. Dixon had a double-double grabbing 12 rebounds, and Caleb Daniels added seven points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Erik Reynolds II led the Hawks (4-6) with a game-high 27 points. Reynolds went 10-for-17 from the field and 6-for-8 from deep, making his only free throw attempt. Lynn Greer III joined him in double figures with 14 points.

What we saw

Both teams opened red hot, the Wildcats burying their first six attempts from deep while St. Joe’s scored 23 points in the first nine minutes. Things slowed down about midway through the first half, but a 10-4 run by the Hawks capped off with a buzzer-beating three-pointer from Reynolds gave St. Joe’s a 35-32 lead at the break.

With the Hawks sporting an early six-point lead in the second half, Villanova went on a 20-4 run over an eight-minute stretch to jump out to a 10-point advantage. St Joe’s didn’t fold, however, cutting its deficit to four, but clutch plays in the waning minutes secured the win for Villanova.

Both teams had solid shooting numbers, Villanova making 41.4% of from the field and going 14-for-38 (36.8%) from three. St. Joe’s shot 38.7% from the field and went 9-for-29 (31.0%) from deep. The Hawks won the turnover battle, 13-7, but the Wildcats outrebounded St. Joe’s, 43-31.

Game-changing play

Trapped on the sideline with the shot clock winding down, Jordan Longino had to get a shot off. He picked up his dribble, spun, and with a hand in his face, buried a long two-pointer to put Villanova up by six with just over three minutes remaining.

Moments later, St. Joe’s was called for a backcourt violation, and Daniels, who was playing with four fouls, got up high for an offensive rebound, the ball eventually finding Arcidiacono who nailed a three-pointer to put the Wildcats up by nine at 66-57, with 2:20 remaining.

Up next

Villanova starts Big East play on Wednesday, hosting St John’s (6:30 p.m., FS1). St. Joe’s has a quick turnaround, facing Sacred Heart at home on Monday (7 p.m., ESPN+).