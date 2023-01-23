St. Joseph’s women drop third straight conference game, 71-65, to Fordham

Despite three players scoring in double figures, St. Joseph’s could not overcome an early deficit to Atlantic 10 foe Fordham in a 71-65 loss Sunday at Hagan Arena.

After trailing by as many as 23 points in the first half, the Hawks (14-5, 4-3 A-10) stormed back to within three points in the game’s final minute but no closer. St. Joseph’s was down 15 points by the end of the first quarter and saw that margin extend by three points, 43-25, at halftime.

Talya Brugler had a team-high 20 points on 6-of-9 shooting and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line, adding nine rebounds. Mackenzie Smith scored 17 points, and Olivia Mullins set a career high with 16 points.

Fordham (13-7, 5-2) was paced by Asiah Dingle’s game-high 21 points.

St. Joseph’s returns to action Wednesday, closing out the homestand against St. Bonaventure (4-18, 1-6) at 7 p.m. (ESPN+).