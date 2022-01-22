St. Joseph’s University women’s basketball team announced on Saturday that junior guard Kaliah Henderson will enter the transfer portal.

“We want to thank Kaliah for her time on Hawk Hill,” head coach Cindy Griffin said. “Our program wishes her the best in her future endeavors.”

Henderson, the Hawks’ second-leading scorer, averaged 10.2 points this season, along with 5 rebounds and 1.9 assists. Henderson last played for St. Joe’s on Monday, tallying 10 points and 3 rebounds vs. La Salle. She appeared in 12 of the Hawks’ 16 games with four starts.

The Hawks are 6-10, winning Friday against. St. Bonaventure to even their record to 2-2 in the Atlantic 10 Conference.