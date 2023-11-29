St. Joe’s earns massive road upset of No. 18 Villanova to vault into Big 5 Classic championship

St. Joe’s hadn’t won at the Finneran Pavilion since 10 months before guard Xzayvier Brown was born.

On Wednesday night, four days before Brown’s 19th birthday, the Hawks snapped that streak. The freshman was a big reason why.

St. Joe’s beat No. 18 Villanova, 78-65, to snap an 11-game Villanova win streak in the rivalry. The Wildcats had won 17 of the last 19 matchups, dating back to 2004. With the win, the Hawks advanced to the Big 5 championship game. The loss means the Wildcats have now lost multiple Big 5 games in a season for the first time since 2012-2013.

“I’m just lucky to be a part of this team,” Brown said. “I feel like we just had a lot of confidence. I didn’t even know that was the last time they won [here]. But I knew when I decided to come to St. Joe’s, I wanted to play the Big 5 and get wins.”

Statistical leaders

Hawks guard Erik Reynolds II was the leading scorer with 24, including 14 in the first half. Brown added 16, while junior guard Lynn Greer scored 15.

Villanova’s Justin Moore led the Wildcats with 17. In the second half, Moore scored his 1,500th point at Villanova. Redshirt senior forward Eric Dixon scored 14 for Villanova, with six coming on free throws. Junior guard Jordan Longino added eight.

What we saw

Turnovers truly tell this story. Villanova (6-2) committed a season-high 17 turnovers while the Hawks committed 11, with most coming in a six minute stretch early in the second half. The period was the closest Villanova looked to avoiding the upset.

Villanova struggled against St. Joe’s zone like it has whenever it has faced that particular defense this year. Shots fell early in the first half for the Wildcats, but they could not get stops on the opposing end. The Hawks shot 61% in the first half, 57% in the game. The intense defense that flustered Maryland and Memphis during Villanova’s four-game win streak was nowhere to be found against St. Joseph’s (5-2).

Villanova coach Kyle Neptune credited the Hawks’ offense for Villanova’s defensive struggles.

“They’re a really good team,” Neptune said. “They had great schemes. They got the ball moving. They got some matchups that they liked and they took advantage.”

The Hawks shot 63.6% from three in the second half, including several clutch shots whenever Villanova looked poised to make a run. Reynolds was the main shooter, but Greer, Brown, and Rasheer Fleming all found baskets when needed.

Wright Way

Before the game, Villanova renamed the road between the Finneran Pavilion and Davis Center, its basketball practice facility, Wright Way in honor of former head coach Jay Wright. Wright spoke at the ceremony and unveiled a “Wright Way” sign with his wife, Patty.

Up next

St. Joe’s advanced to the Big 5 championship. It will play either La Salle or Temple at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Wells Fargo Center. It sent Villanova to the earliest game of the tripleheader, as it will face Drexel at 2 p.m.