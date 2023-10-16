St. Joseph’s will add women’s golf as varsity sport beginning in fall 2024

St. Joseph’s announced Monday that it is adding women’s golf as a varsity sport beginning in the fall 2024 season.

”During my time on Hawk Hill, I have had more inquiries about starting a women’s golf program than any other sport,” Hawks athletic director Jill Bodensteiner said in a release. “I am delighted to offer additional participation opportunities for female student-athletes to receive a Jesuit education at this great institution. Our University leadership — particularly President McConnell — has been critical in making this vision a reality.”

St. Joe’s is seeking conference affiliation for the squad that sponsors women’s golf as a championship team sport, the school said. It also said a search will begin “shortly” for a head coach, who will recruit athletes for the 2024-25 team.

The addition of women’s golf brings the total number of varsity sports at St. Joe’s to 21. It’s the first new team on Hawk Hill since women’s soccer was added in 1996-97.