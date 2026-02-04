Philly’s Don Bitterlich scored the first points in Seahawks history. But he made his name playing the accordion.

Don Bitterlich’s Chevy Caprice was loaded with everything he needed for his gig that night at an Italian restaurant in Northeast Philly: an accordion, a speaker, and a pair of black slacks.

He learned to play the accordion as a 7-year-old in Olney after his parents took him to a music shop on 5th Street and he struggled to blow into a trumpet. His father pointed to the accordion and Bitterlich played it everywhere from his living room on 6th Street to Vitale’s on Saturday nights.

Advertisement

The owner of Vitale’s — a small restaurant with a bar near Bustleton and Cottman Avenues — paid Bitterlich $175 every Saturday. It was a lot of money for a college student. First, he had to finish football practice.

» READ MORE: Jason Kelce, Beau Allen, and a miniature horse named Doug star in Garage Beer’s stinky new Super Bowl ad

Bitterlich went to Temple on a soccer scholarship before football coach Wayne Hardin plucked him to be the placekicker. He never even watched a football game, but soccer coach Walter Bahr — the father of two NFL kickers — told Hardin that Bitterlich’s powerful left leg was fit for field goals.

Bitterlich went to football camp in the summer of 1973, while also playing soccer for Bahr and trying to keep up with his accordion. He had yet to officially make the football team that August, so there was no use in canceling his 10 p.m. Saturday gig at Vitale’s. Bitterlich was due to play there in 90 minutes, but the Owls had yet to include their kicker in practice. He was hoping to leave practice by 8:45 p.m. and it was almost time.

“I’m watching the clock,” Bitterlich said.

He asked an assistant coach if the team was going to kick and the coach shrugged him off. A half-hour later, he asked again. He had to go, Bitterlich said.

“He said, ‘Go where?’” Bitterlich said.

Bitterlich set records at Temple, played in an all-star game in Japan, was in his dorm when he was selected in the 1976 NFL draft, and scored the first-ever points for the Seattle Seahawks, who play Sunday in Super Bowl LX. He made it to the NFL despite knowing little about football until he became Temple’s kicker. It was a whirlwind, he said.

He really made his name with the accordion, the instrument he’s still playing more than 50 years after he had to rush to a gig from football practice. He’s long been a regular at German festivals, restaurants, banquets, and even marathons. A German club in the Northeast called Bitterlich “the hardest working accordion player in the world.” He played a gig on Sunday night in South Philly and played Monday morning near Lancaster.

» READ MORE: Flyers fans once joined a club by getting hit by a puck. It made them ‘feel special’ — and protected the team.

The 72-year-old Bitterlich, who worked as a civil engineer until retiring last year, said he played more than 100 gigs in 2025. Football stopped years ago but the show rolls on.

“These days,” he says, “most people around hear me playing the accordion and they don’t know that I kicked in the NFL.”

Becoming a kicker

Bitterlich was home in Warminster — his family moved from Olney just before his freshman year at William Tennent High — when Bahr called. The Temple soccer coach was a star on the U.S. team that upset England in the 1950 World Cup and one of the best players to come out of Philadelphia.

“He had this raspy voice,” Bitterlich said. “He smoked cigars during practice and basically chewed and ate half of it as well. He always called me ‘Bitterlich’ but called me ‘Donald’ if I screwed up.”

So Bitterlich figured he was in trouble when his coach called him “Donald” on the phone. Bahr asked Bitterlich if he knew who Hardin was. Yes, he said. Bahr said he just talked to the football coach and told him Bitterlich could kick. The coach had watched Bitterlich since he played soccer for Vereinigung Erzgebirge, a German club his grandfather founded off County Line Road. He told Bitterlich he could do it.

“So I said, ‘No soccer?,’” said Bitterlich, who was also the mascot at basketball games in the winter. “‘No, you’re my starting left midfielder.’ I was thinking, ‘How is this going to work?’”

Bahr told Bitterlich to call the football office, get a bag of balls, and start kicking. He kicked every day at the German club and tried to figure it out. He was soon splitting his day between football camp in Valley Forge and soccer camp at Temple Stadium. Each sport practiced twice a day and Bitterlich found a way to make them all.

» READ MORE: A former St. Joe’s walk-on won $1 million picking NFL games while ‘changing diapers’

He played a soccer game that season in Pittsburgh, flew home with the team, and then took a taxi from the airport to Temple Stadium to kick for the football team. He was studying civil engineering and balancing two sports plus his accordion. It eventually became too much. Hardin told Bahr that he would give the kicker a full scholarship to play football. That was it.

“With the football scholarship, I got room and board,” Bitterlich said. “So I was living on campus after commuting from Warminster. It was insane. I was so worn out.”

Making history

Bitterlich kicked a game winner in October 1973 against Cincinnati as time expired, made three kicks at Temple longer than 50 yards, and was the nation’s top kicker in 1975. The soccer player made a quick transition.

“Coach Hardin always said, ‘If I yell ‘field goal’, I expect three points on the board,’” said Bitterlich, who was inducted into the Temple Hall of Fame in 2007. “He expected that. The point of that was that he trusted you. That was his way of saying, ‘I’m not asking you to do anything that I don’t think you can do.’”

The coach helped Bitterlich understand the mental side of kicking, challenging him in practice to focus on the flagpole beyond the uprights. Try to hit the flag, he said.

“That had a huge mental impact on me,” Bitterlich said. “You have that image and then when you do your steps back and you’re set, that’s all you can see. It made all the difference in the world for me. Once you have that image, you zone out any of the noise. You’re just focused on that image.”

It helped him focus in September 1976 when the Seahawks opened their inaugural season at home against the St. Louis Cardinals. They drafted Bitterlich five months earlier in the third round. The Kingdome’s concrete roof made the stadium deafening, but Bitterlich felt like he was back in North Philly practicing at Geasey Field as he focused like Hardin taught him to.

He hit a 27-yard field goal in the first quarter, registering the first points in franchise history. The Seahawks had quarterback Jim Zorn and wide receiver Steve Largent, but it was the old soccer player who scored first.

» READ MORE: A rowdy Eagles-49ers game led to Eagles Court, where the hardest part was ‘keeping a straight face’

Bitterlich’s NFL career didn’t last long as the Seahawks cut him later that month after he missed three field goals in a game. He tried out for the Buffalo Bills, but a blizzard hindered his chances. He signed with the Eagles in the summer of 1977, missed a field goal in a preseason game, and was cut.

He landed a job as a civil engineer in Lafayette Hill. He received a call on his first day from Eagles coach Dick Vermeil, who said the San Diego Chargers wanted to try him out. Bitterlich flew to California the next day but turned down a three-year NFL contract that would pay him only slightly more than his new job back home.

“Plus, the real reason I turned down their offer was that they couldn’t hold for a left-footed kicker,” Bitterlich said. “Their holder just couldn’t get the ball down. I didn’t want to sign that contract. ‘What’s going to happen in two days when that guy can’t get the ball down?’”

A week later, the San Francisco 49ers called. He flew back to California, tried out against another kicker, and was told he won the job. But the 49ers decided to sign Ray Wersching, who had been cut the previous season by the Chargers. Bitterlich turned down the chance to replace Wersching in San Diego and now Wersching was swooping in for the job Bitterlich wanted in San Francisco.

“I went back home and said, ‘That’s enough,’” said Bitterlich, who played three NFL games. “It started to get disappointing.”

Still playing

His NFL journey was hard to imagine as he watched the clock at Temple Stadium and thought about how much time he needed to get to Vitale’s. Bitterlich told the assistant coach that it was almost time to play his accordion. That, the coach said, was something he would have to talk to Hardin about. Fine, Bitterlich said.

“I didn’t know if I was going to make the team or not and I knew I was going to play soccer,” Bitterlich said. “So I just went over and told Coach.”

Hardin heard his kicker say he had to leave football practice to play the accordion and laughed.

“He said, ‘Yeah, I heard something about that,’” Bitterlich said.

» READ MORE: Bucko Kilroy was once called the NFL’s dirtiest player. He became much more than that in a six-decade career.

The coach stopped practice and let Bitterlich get in the mix. He nailed six field goals and the other kicker shanked a few. The job felt like his. He hit a 47-yarder and looked over at Hardin.

“He’s like, ‘Yeah, yeah. Go ahead. Go,’” Bitterlich said.

Bitterlich was soon in his Chevy Caprice, driving down Cottman Avenue on his way to Vitale’s. He wasn’t late to his accordion gig that night. His football career would end a few years later, but the music has yet to stop.

“I enjoy it,” Bitterlich said. “I love to play. I usually don’t take breaks. Most bands will play 40 minutes on, 20 minutes off. I just play through. I really don’t take a break. I love it.”